With newly opened U.S. borders, retailers and trade groups have expressed optimism for the continuation of a rebound in the U.S. fashion market, which has been on the upswing for the last couple of months. After over a year of borders being closed to visitors from over 30 countries, international travelers that show proof of full vaccination can enter the country again, as of today. Air travelers must provide a negative coronavirus test within three days of entering of U.S. The news could have a major effect on retail centers and flagship stores that rely on tourism-induced sales, such as New York...

ECONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO