The news scene in Atlanta, Georgia is in mourning after learning that beloved news anchor Jovita Moore has passed away. An official cause of death has not yet been determined, but Moore was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer months ago. According to 11 Alive, Moore underwent surgery for a brain tumor in April and was hopeful that she would return to television in the future. Unfortunately, doctors diagnosed her with another rare form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma in July. Since then, Moore has received treatment in hopes that she would make a full recovery.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO