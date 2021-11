It’s been a rocky season for the Chiefs. They’re fresh off of a blowout loss at the hands of the Titans and will look to get back on the winning track to close out Week 8 on Monday Night Football against the Giants. The G-Men will remain without star running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee). The Chiefs, meanwhile, will continue to play without their starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee), but fortunately there are still plenty of high-upside DFS options for our FanDuel single game lineup picks.

