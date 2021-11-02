CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday evening weather forecast

fox26houston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday will be a nice day and things will change as the...

www.fox26houston.com

KTLA

Monday forecast: Below average temps; big warmup later this week

Look for below average temperatures Monday and Tuesday before a big warmup arrives on Thursday. Afternoon highs will be about 10 degrees below normal downtown Monday but by Thursday forecasters are calling for them to rise to 10 degrees above normal. Air quality is mostly in the good to moderate range, with some valley locations […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds. As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in […]
ENVIRONMENT
opb.org

Forecasters say Oregon could see a cool, wet winter

Forecasters say Oregon could be in store for a cooler and wetter than normal winter. The Portland office of the National Weather Service held a briefing last week on the winter weather outlook for emergency management officials of three coastal counties. The upshot: Oregon is expected to feel the effects of a “La Niña” weather pattern this winter.
OREGON STATE
State
Texas State
KDRV

Monday, November 8th Evening Weather

Strong south and southeast winds will develop this evening with widespread rain and snow pushing into the region. Snow will impact travel in higher elevations, especially, in southern Siskiyou County around Mt. Shasta.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/8/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 405 PM EST MON NOV 8 2021 /305 PM CST MON NOV 8 2021/ TONIGHT...DECREASING CLOUDS. LOWS 28 TO 42...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST BY THE GREAT LAKES. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 48 TO 55. TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 23 TO 43...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST BY THE GREAT LAKES. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 46 TO 52. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...RAIN BECOMING LIKELY LATE...ESPECIALLY WEST HALF. LOWS 34 TO 43. VETERANS DAY...WINDY. RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS 46 TO 53. FRIDAY...RAIN SHOWERS...MIXED WITH SNOW SHOWERS WEST. LOWS 25 TO 35...COOLEST WESTERN INTERIOR. HIGHS 35 TO 45...WARMEST EAST HALF. SATURDAY...RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT BELTS. LOWS 22 TO 35..COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGH 34 TO 42.
MARQUETTE, MI
fox5atlanta.com

Monday Evening Weather Update

Cool in the morning and mild to warm in the afternoon. That trend will continue thru mid week before changes arrive. Here is the breakdown.
ENVIRONMENT
KNOE TV8

KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast

The owners of Curry Farms said the pandemic actually helped bring in the crowds and the cash. KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Monday Night Weather Forecast With Paul Heggen

Expect periods of rain Monday evening and into Tuesday as another atmospheric river storm arrives in the Bay Area. Showers are expected to linger through mid-day on Tuesday, but the rest of the week looks dry. Paul Heggen has the forecast. (11/8/21)
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 40s area wide. On Tuesday expect to see sunny skies w/highs in the mid 70s. We will see an increase of clouds on Wednesday and then rain chances on Veterans Day. Right now the rain chances will be spotty on Thursday, but there will be a chances so outdoor plans will need to watch how this unfolds. Cooler and sunny weather returns for the weekend ahead. where highs will drop into the 60s and lows in the 40s.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WOWT

Emily's Monday evening forecast

The businessmen are now expected to be sentenced in the next month or two with a different judge. Wind chill forecast with 6 News' Meteorologist Mallory Schnell. The windy and colder weather we are facing means we're also looking at some wind chill. OPS hiring students amid staffing shortage. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
yourcentralvalley.com

Monday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Showers are moving in this evening. Expect pockets of heavy rain tonight. Showers will wrap up tomorrow morning, then we’ll be drier and warmer for the rest of the week.
ENVIRONMENT

