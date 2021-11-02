CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Florida A&M ready to face raucous crowd at Southern

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iE8ny_0cjihqlX00

A crowd nearly 32,000 strong, and that was the number on paper, cheered Florida A&M to a dominating 26 to 3 Homecoming win over Grambling State.

"I looked around and I don't think there was, I think it was standing room only," laughed head coach Willie Simmons Monday as he reflected on the game. "The only place there was available space was on the actual game field because you can only get the 22 players and the officials out there. Everywhere else was rim to rim."

The Rattlers are used to a raucous crowd at Bragg, where they've helped this team to a ten game home win streak. Now, they'll have to face one on the road as FAMU travels to Southern this weekend, and Simmons knows their fans won't make things easy.

"It's a game that every Rattler fan is excited about, and I told our team to be prepared for as hostile of an environment as we've had on the road, even more so hostile then going down to Tampa or going down to Miami," he said. "This is a place that is very, very tough to play."

Kick-off is set for 7:00.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Simmons
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida A M#Southern#Rattlers#Famu
FanBuzz

5 LSU Coaching Candidates to Replace Ed Orgeron (Plus 5 Who Shouldn’t Be Considered)

The Ed Orgeron era at LSU is over 643 days after winning a national championship. A new coach will head the Tigers in 2022. That’s college football for you. Orgeron will always be remembered for catching lighting in a bottle in 2019. His smartest move was bringing in wiz kid Joe Brady as his passing game coordinator. Brady’s scheme saw quarterback Joe Burrow produce one of the best seasons in college football history and a Heisman Trophy to go along with it. Throwing to future NFL stud wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase certainly didn’t hurt. Neither did having running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield. It was the perfect system for the perfect players at the perfect time.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Bob Stoops reveals his College Football Playoff top four

If former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops were on the College Football Playoff committee, the top four teams would look a bit different. The College Football Playoff released its first installment of rankings on Tuesday, which featured a variety of surprises in the top 25. The top four, in order, were Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon, but Stoops would drum up a much-different top four, as he did on his YouTube show on Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Major Fight In Stands At College Football Game

Fights among fans in the stands at sporting events have always – unfortunately – been part of the game. However, what used to be a rarity seems to be becoming a common occurrence. On Saturday night, fans attending a game between Boise State and Fresno State were treated to much more than a game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
GATOR 99.5

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Announces Update On His Health Status

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed his second-straight game on the sidelines this weekend as he continues to recover from foot surgery. Thankfully for him, his Tigers rewarded him with a win. Jackson State improved to 7-1 with a 28-19 victory of Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. The Tigers...
NFL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy