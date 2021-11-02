Florida A&M ready to face raucous crowd at Southern

A crowd nearly 32,000 strong, and that was the number on paper, cheered Florida A&M to a dominating 26 to 3 Homecoming win over Grambling State.

"I looked around and I don't think there was, I think it was standing room only," laughed head coach Willie Simmons Monday as he reflected on the game. "The only place there was available space was on the actual game field because you can only get the 22 players and the officials out there. Everywhere else was rim to rim."

The Rattlers are used to a raucous crowd at Bragg, where they've helped this team to a ten game home win streak. Now, they'll have to face one on the road as FAMU travels to Southern this weekend, and Simmons knows their fans won't make things easy.

"It's a game that every Rattler fan is excited about, and I told our team to be prepared for as hostile of an environment as we've had on the road, even more so hostile then going down to Tampa or going down to Miami," he said. "This is a place that is very, very tough to play."

Kick-off is set for 7:00.