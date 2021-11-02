CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Snack attack: Bear burgles California home, helps self to KFC

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuYhA_0cjigbWP00

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. — John Holden is accustomed to bears encroaching on his Sierra Madre, California, property, but nothing quite prepared him for an encounter that hit a little too close to home.

Holden told KABC that he returned home recently to find his front door wide open and a peculiar intruder in his kitchen: A bear was sitting on his kitchen counter devouring a bucket of KFC he had left unattended.

“I’ve had a lot of other encounters with (bears). I’ve actually had them bump into me a couple times in the backyard, but definitely never in the house like that. That was something else, and they sure made a mess of the place,” Holden told the TV station, sharing video proof of the unauthorized houseguest.

In all fairness, Holden said he really couldn’t blame the bear because he thinks the smell of the chicken was just too overpowering for the bruin to resist.

The homeowner did find it a bit presumptuous, however, that the bear and its friends lounged about his yard after stealing his food, KABC reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire in Indian hospital kills 4 infants, 36 rescued

NEW DELHI — (AP) — A fire swept through a newborn care unit in a hospital in central India, killing four infants, officials said. An investigation was ordered into the fire that occurred Monday night at the Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal, said Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the chief minister in Madhya Pradesh state.
ACCIDENTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tennessee firefighters rescue stuck puppy

CHATTANOOGA, TN — A team of Chattanooga firefighters was able to help a puppy that had its head stuck in a bottle. A Chattanooga police officer found the puppy and brought it to the fire station, as reported by WRCB. Pictures posted on Twitter and Facebook show the firefighters working to cut the blue bottle off the puppy’s neck.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

DNA on beer cans leads to suspect in 1996 death of Florida store clerk stabbed 73 times

ORLANDO — Saliva on his discarded beer cans has led to the arrest of a Florida man accused of stabbing a store clerk more than six dozen times in the winter of 1996. Kenneth Robert Stough Jr., 54, of Eustis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon in the cold case killing of 31-year-old Terence Leslie Paquette. Stough is being held without bond in the Orange County Jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sierra Madre, CA
Sierra Madre, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Myrtle Beach trash can washes ashore in Ireland

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A trash can travelled more than 3,500 miles across the Atlantic Ocean before washing up on the shore of Ireland. A man who lives along the western coast of Ireland, Keith McGreal, found the trash barrel on his local beach in Mulranny, County Mayo. Despite the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Snack Attack#Kabc#Abc7 Eyewitness News#Bruin#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people, playing key roles in crowd control measures, on-site security staffing and the emergency response. The police chief even says he met with the headlining performer before the show.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Victims identified in weekend Houston concert tragedy

HOUSTON — (AP) — Authorities on Monday released the names of the eight people who died at a Houston music festival, as investigators watched video, interviewed witnesses and reviewed procedures to try to determine what went wrong when the crowd rushed the stage during a performance by the rapper Travis Scott.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Astroworld Festival stampede: What we know about the 8 victims

HOUSTON — Eight people died after a crowd of nearly 50,000 people surged toward the main stage of the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on Friday night. Tributes from the victims’ friends and families flooded social media throughout the weekend - eulogizing lost sons, daughters, siblings and students - but authorities did not formally identify the eight people killed until Monday.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
KFC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Afghan refugee to be reunited with Family in Tulsa this week, flight delayed until Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — In August, Faramarz Afshar, his wife Kristy and their daughter rushed to the airport in Kabul in hopes to be airlifted to safety. They were able to leave Afghanistan in the first days of the chaos and received priority travel because Kristy is an American citizen who worked in Kabul as an English teacher. Both Kristy and their daughter were U.S. passport holders.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert issued for Tulsa man with Dementia

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Officers have issued a Silver Alert for Oscar Lopez Escatel. Officers responded to a report of the missing elderly man Monday evening made by the victim’s wife, who said that her 65-year-old husband wandered away from their home near 51st and Sheridan. Escatel, who has...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: How crowdfunding helps real Astroworld victims

In the hours following the pandemonium at the Astroworld Festival that left eight people dead and dozens injured, the requests for donations started multiplying on social media. Some immediately seemed genuine. The family of 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, a junior at Heights High School in Houston, was looking for help with...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
47K+
Followers
78K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy