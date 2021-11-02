Father-son duo’s long path to World Series involved a brief stint in Danville

HOUSTON (WFXR) — The World Series is headed back to Houston for a Game Six, with the Braves leading 3-2. One storyline that’s caught a lot of national attention is the father-son duo that’s been in opposite dugouts throughout the fall classic, both of whom have ties to southwest Virginia.

The World Series has pit dad and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker against son and Houston Astros co-hitting coach Troy Snitker, ensuring someone in the family will be getting a ring this week.

“We’re enjoying the time together, enjoying how cool of a moment this really is,” Troy said prior to Game 1 last week.

It’s a unique scenario the two discussed after both teams won their respective pennants.

“We talked about this last night at dinner, how we needed to just enjoy this. You’re never guaranteed this,” Brian said. “Who knows when you’re going to get back. Enjoy it and relish in it.”

Their paths to baseball’s pinnacle event had a brief stop in southwest Virginia a quarter century ago. In 1996, Brian managed the Danville Braves in the Appalachian League. Troy, who was seven years old at the time, was a bat boy for the team that summer and still years away from playing for Danville and eventually Lynchburg in 2012 and 2013.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned from him are skills he’s taught me to be successful in this game, number one is just how to work, how to be consistent, how to be the same no matter you’re winning or losing, whether guys are playing well, whether they’re struggling,” Troy said.

Both are seeking their first World Series rings of their careers, though the elder Snitker is on the cusp of much more significant history as he tries to guide Atlanta to its first title since 1995.

The question is, who is mom rooting for: her son or her husband?

“I think she’s decided she’s just going to cheer the whole time no matter what happens. She’ll probably cry the whole time, though,” Troy said.

Brian doesn’t think his wife, Ronnie, has any tears left.

“It’s been pretty emotional for all of us for the last few days. Yeah, I don’t think she has to root for anybody,” Brian said. “She’s just going to root for the game.”

