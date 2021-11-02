Father sought after 2-year-old shot in the head at East Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 2-year-old boy was shot in the head at an apartment complex in East Nashville Monday night and investigators are searching for his father for questioning.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Oakwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The child’s mother told Metro police the boy’s father, Jeffery Thorpe, was visiting and placed a firearm on a bed before the toddler picked it up and fired it, striking him in the head.

Jeffery Thorpe (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Thorpe, 23, drove the boy and his mother to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he dropped them off and did not return, according to Metro police.

The boy was moved to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is listed in extremely critical condition. Metro police said the gun used in the shooting has yet to be recovered.

Youth Services detectives are working to locate Jeffery Thorpe for questioning. He is also wanted on an outstanding aggravated assault warrant for allegedly pointing a handgun at a car containing the boy and his mother during an argument last June.

Anyone seeing Thorpe or knowing his whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communication at 615-862-8600.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.