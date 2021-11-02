CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trick-or-Treaters run over, trample several burrowing owl nests, conservation group says

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZCym_0cjibkMJ00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At least four burrowing owl nests were damaged or completely destroyed in Cape Coral over the Halloween weekend.

For burrowing owls, it’s a one-way tunnel. If an owl is in its burrow when the ground above caves in, it’s trapped. They can’t dig themselves out. They rely on helping hands to save them, and more importantly, awareness to avoid this from ever happening.

“It’s not crushed in, so that’s the good news,” said Pascha Donaldson, the vice president of Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife.

For most of the day, Donaldson spent her time on all fours, evaluating the damaged burrows and digging through Cape Coral’s soft and sandy soil.

The area off of Pelican Boulevard and SW 37th Street is a hot spot for both owls and kids.

Donaldson said that their phone was ringing with reports of trick-or-treaters and their parents trampling on burrows and, in some cases, even driving right over them.

“They park on the vacant lots, and they don’t pay attention to the owls,” said Donaldson.

One burrow on that lot was nearly run over, another just a couple of feet away was.

“Luckily somebody dug it out and there was owls in there,” said Donaldson.

The bird darted to safety, thanks to the helpful hands of volunteers. A couple of blocks away there was even more destruction.

“Two-foot steps that collapsed the burrow,” Donaldson explained of another burrow.

In the median sat two burrows, one was completely destroyed, the other hopefully salvageable.

“Hopefully we’ll get a bird back,” she said.

Around 800 costumed kids and their parents roamed the streets Sunday night. Some are to blame for the little left behind and the devastation to this threatened animal.

Harming an owl or its burrow could lead to a $500 fine and even jail time. There is, however, one simple way to avoid that.

“We just need people to follow the rules,” said Donaldson. “It’s very easy. Stay out.”

If you suspect an owl burrow to be in danger or tampered with, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife at 239-980-2593.

