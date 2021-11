Many houses of worship around the country are struggling with the same challenge – how to engage young professionals. Young professionals — aged 25-35 years old — are the present and the future of our communities. We must invest in them and what they need from our houses of worship and clergy. In many ways, their futures and ours are intertwined. We cannot just expect them to come to pray and utilize services without being properly engaged and then expect them to be the future funders of our communities and houses of worship. We must get creative in creating programs and services specifically for them.

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO