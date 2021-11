ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools is canceling a day of classes next week to ensure it can properly staff its buildings. The decision to cancel classes on Monday, Nov. 1, is being done “in order to confidently and safely” staff buildings and to “provide some relief during this demanding fall for our students and staff,” Superintendent Jeanice Swift said in a Wednesday, Oct. 27 announcement.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO