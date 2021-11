Stateline coverage of how schools are affected by COVID-19. Last year was a nightmare for nearly everyone in health care. But for school nurses, 2021 has been worse. Since school doors opened this fall, school nurses have been working nonstop on COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantines. In most places, they’ve had to abandon many of their regular duties and add brutal weekend and evening hours to their schedules.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO