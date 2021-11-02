CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has cut back on production of its iPad tablets to allocate more components to the iPhone 13, the Nikkei said on Tuesday, citing multiple sources.

Production of the iPad was down half from Apple's original plans for the past two months, the newspaper said s.nikkei.com/3EzA5qD on its website, adding that parts intended for older iPhones were also being switched to the iPhone 13. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

