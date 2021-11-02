CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Flyers defeat Cedarville 94-60 in Exhibition

By UD SPORTS INFORMATION
WDTN
WDTN
DAYTON – In the first full-capacity game at UD Arena in 603 days, the University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Cedarville 94-60 in front of a crowd of 13,233. This was the Flyers’ only exhibition before opening the season next Tuesday against UIC.

Transfer Toumani Camara led the team with 20 points, while Kobe Elvis and Mustapha Amzil each added 13 points, while Elijah Weaver joined the double-digit scorers with 10. Dayton had six players score over eight points. This was the first game at UD Arena for seven of the Flyers and the first time playing in front of a full-capacity crowd for 11.

GAME SUMMARY

First Half: Dayton 48, Cedarville 26
The Flyers defense started out strong, holding Cedarville to just ten points on 17 shots in the first ten minutes.
The Flyers jumped out to a 23-10 lead thanks to an 8-0 scoring run.
Redshirt freshman Mustapha Amzil checked into the game early and scored a quick eight points on 3-5 shooting, including two threes.
Dayton maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the half.
Dayton got contributions from seven of the ten Flyers who entered the game including 21 bench points.
The Flyers shot 50% (8-of-16) from beyond the arc in the first half.

Second Half: Dayton 94, Cedarville 60

Both teams exchanged a pair of 3-point baskets in the first three minutes of the half.
Lynn Greer III saw his first moments of action in the second half and provided an offensive spark going four of five from the field for a total of eight points.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Freshman Kobe Elvis and RJ Blakney gave the Flyers their largest lead of the night (36) at the 2:08 mark.
Richard Amaefule, Lynn Greer III, and Christian Wilson got their first minutes of the game in the second half, contributing to the Flyers dominating win.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Toumani Camara led the way for the Flyers with 20 points while shooting 57% from the field.
Camara was joined in double digits by Kobe Elvis, Mustapha Amzil and Elijah Weaver who had 13,13 and 10 respectively.
Dayton had assists on 27 of its 36 made field goals. Kobe Elvis had six total while Camara, Brea and Amzil all had four.
UD had just six turnovers.
The bench outscored the Cedarville bench 44-25
The Flyers shot 81% from the free-throw line while Cedarville shot 43%.
Dayton never trailed in the game.
The high-flying Flyers had 10 dunks and 24 layups compared to 16 layups and 0 dunks for Cedarville.
The Flyers shot well from beyond the arc making 42% of their shots (11-of-26).

UP NEXT

Dayton will open the regular season at UD Arena next Tuesday as the Flyers host University of Illinois Chicago.
The game with UIC will tip-off at 7 p.m.
The UIC game will be the second time these two teams face off, Dayton is currently 2-0 vs the Flames with their last meeting coming in 2014.

