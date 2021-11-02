CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Sangamon County Clerk: No elections this year

By Bradley Zimmerman
 7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray wants voters to know that elections are not happening on Tuesday in Sangamon County or anywhere else in Illinois.

Many calendars show Tuesday, Nov. 2 as Election Day. Some states will be holding elections that day, but not Illinois. 2021 is an off year for the state.

“The election office has been receiving many phone calls and social media inquiries concerning where they vote and who’s on the ballot tomorrow in Sangamon County,” Gray stated in a press release. “The public should know that Illinois does not have a November fall election this year.”

Gray also said it’s a good time for Illinois citizens to ensure they are registered to vote for the next election, which will be the general primary on June 28, 2022.

Anyone with questions, including how to register to vote, can visit the Sangamon County Clerk’s website or call the Sangamon County Election Office at 217-753-8683.

WCIA

Statewide rental assistance applications set to reopen

UPDATE 11/07/2021 — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced Saturday applications for round two of the Illinois Rental Payment Program will open on Mon, Dec. 6 instead of Nov. 8. IHDA said the delay is “due to a vendor needing additional time to ensure its application platform is functioning properly.” “While the date for the program […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Veterans Day Parade to be held next week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People are invited to celebrate and honor Illinois veterans at the 9th Annual Veterans Day Parade on November 11. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, along with the Interveterans Council of Sangamon County, Elk’s Lodge Post #158 and Hayes-Krell Military Order of the Purple Heart will be hosting this event. “The Springfield Veterans Day Parade is made possible thanks […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Recreational pot sales in Illinois top $1B since January

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Recreational pot sales in Illinois are smoking. Sales have reached $1.12 billion over the first 10 months of the year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Tuesday. Recreational cannabis sales in October were more than $123 million — the second highest monthly sales since it was legalized in January 2020 for people 21 and older […]
ILLINOIS STATE
