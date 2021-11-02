Sangamon County Clerk: No elections this year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray wants voters to know that elections are not happening on Tuesday in Sangamon County or anywhere else in Illinois.

Many calendars show Tuesday, Nov. 2 as Election Day. Some states will be holding elections that day, but not Illinois. 2021 is an off year for the state.

“The election office has been receiving many phone calls and social media inquiries concerning where they vote and who’s on the ballot tomorrow in Sangamon County,” Gray stated in a press release. “The public should know that Illinois does not have a November fall election this year.”

Gray also said it’s a good time for Illinois citizens to ensure they are registered to vote for the next election, which will be the general primary on June 28, 2022.

Anyone with questions, including how to register to vote, can visit the Sangamon County Clerk’s website or call the Sangamon County Election Office at 217-753-8683.

