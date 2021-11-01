CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patrick Mahomes' bad interception luck in 2021 is payment for his previous good fortune

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yol75_0cjiSiGi00

There are two kinds of interceptions: There are the interceptions a quarterback throws that are his fault, and there are the interceptions a quarterback throws that are not his fault. There are subgroups in those two larger groups, but you get the idea. Example: Carson Wentz threw several interceptable passes against the 49ers in Week 7, and it all came home to roost with some really boneheaded picks in Week 8. These things happen.

In the case of Patrick Lavon Mahomes II, there are the 10 interceptions he’s thrown this season, several of which are not technically his fault. Several of those picks have bounced off the hands of his receivers when in previous seasons, his receivers would have caught those passes, and probably done something amazing after the catch for yet another explosive play.

This season, it’s much more like this first-quarter interception against the Giants — a play in which the ball bounced off two Chiefs players before resting in the hands of cornerback Julian Love.

To try and break the different types of interceptions down, Football Outsiders has a metric called Adjusted Interceptions, which separates “actual” interceptions from turnovers that are the fault of the receiver (either dropped or tipped into the hands of a defender), or are in Hail Mary situations. Conversely, FO also tracks interceptions that should have happened had the defender not dropped the ball.

In 2018, Mahomes’ first season as an NFL starter, he threw 12 interceptions. Two more were listed as either Hail Mary or at the end of the fourth quarter. 10 were dropped by defenders, leaving Mahomes with an Adjusted Interception total of 21, tied for the league lead with Sam Darnold, then of the New York Jets.

In 2019, Mahomes threw just five interceptions. But five more were dropped, leaving him with 10 Adjusted Interceptions. That was way down the list for starting quarterbacks (Jameis Winston led the league with a whopping 40 in 2019), but once again, you can see how these things tend to go.

In 2020, Mahomes threw six interceptions, which gave him the NFL’s lowest interception rate at 1.0%. But he had seven dropped interceptions, and that total of 13 tied him with Drew Brees, Tua Tagovailoa, and Ryan Fitzpatrick for the eighth-most Adjusted Interceptions in the league. Wentz was first with 21, which proves that eventually, even if it takes a while, these things come home to roost.

Patrick Mahomes had thrown 24 regular-season interceptions in his career before 2021. 22 more were dropped. That he’s now thrown 10 this season, and that so many of them aren’t his fault in the ways we generally blame quarterbacks from an efficiency perspective, is more about the ball bouncing in bad ways for the Chiefs as the ball had not bounced before. Mahomes’ interception total this season is as much about the vagaries of fate and regression as they are about Mahomes “playing terribly” or “doing too much.”

Yes, Mahomes doing too much is a problem this season, but his luck has turned cold, and he’s just going to have to wait that part out. Before his luck turned cold, there were a lot of plays in which Mahomes allegedly did too much that turned into remarkable, career-defining plays.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Drew Brees
AOL Corp

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless: Patrick Mahomes is trying to live up to an image that was built around him in his career I UNDISPUTED

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fell below .500 as they lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Kansas City’s signal caller was intercepted for the ninth time, tying him for most in the NFL with Zach Wilson. More importantly, Mahomes left the game after taking a big hit in the second half. The former MVP cleared concussion protocol but still didn’t return to the game as Tennessee cruised to victory. Skip Bayless reacts to Mahomes' errors and what they mean for him and the Chiefs.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Andy Reid shares honest assessment of Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t what they used to be. The two-time defending AFC Champions find themselves at the bottom of the AFC West standings and dealing with the distinct possibility that they need to turn things around soon or potentially miss the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes is at the center...
NFL
NBC Sports

Is Patrick Mahomes injured?

As we try to diagnose the problems with the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s fair to raise any and all potential explanations. One possibility is that quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t 100 percent healthy. He had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his big toe just a few days after Super Bowl...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Giants#Chiefs#Espn#Football Outsiders#Adjusted Interceptions
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes looks unhappy in these TikTok videos

The Kansas City Chiefs came into the 2021-22 NFL season regarded by many as a favorite to win the Super Bowl. Seven games in, they’ve looked like anything but a contender. Most recently, Kansas City got blown out badly by the Tennessee Titans 27-3. In that game Mahomes threw for 206 yards and an interception while recording zero touchdowns. His 6.0 QBR was a career low, and this marked the sixth time in as many outings that he has thrown a pick.
NFL
FanSided

Even Patrick Mahomes’ pep talk to himself is perfect

After an ugly 3-4 start to the season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has mastered the art of the pep talk when taking accountability. Since taking over the reigns of the Chiefs offense in 2018, Patrick Mahomes has built a lengthy resume on spectacular, unparalleled performance. So when the...
NFL
FanSided

NY Giants’ Patrick Graham not taking Patrick Mahomes’ slow start for granted

The NY Giants aren’t counting on Patrick Mahomes’ struggles continuing during Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. NY Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham isn’t taking the bait. When faced with the suggestion that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is somehow less of a quarterback today than he’s...
NFL
Washington Post

How can the Chiefs help Patrick Mahomes ‘snap out of it’? Take the ball out of his hands.

Not all 4-4 records are created equal, and for the Kansas City Chiefs, sitting at .500 near the midpoint of the NFL season is a major cause for concern, particularly given the relative struggles of an offense that helped Kansas City dominate the AFC over the previous three seasons. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his teammates have been turning over the ball at an uncharacteristically high rate, and they also have had an unusually difficult time hitting big plays.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reasons abound for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' struggles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Turn on the TV or listen to talk radio and just about everyone has an opinion on why Patrick Mahomes is playing so poorly. He's a sleep-deprived new dad who spent too much time doing commercials and endorsements in the offseason. He was galivanting around the world, popping up in exotic locales or at celebrity golf tournaments, rather than spending long days poring over game film or studying the playbook in the wake of an embarrassing Super Bowl loss.
NFL
AOL Corp

What’s wrong with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes thrives in chaos. He has ever since NFL cyborgs started chasing him. He has beaten them with his brain, his legs and his otherworldly arm. He has dissected and sidestepped blitzes. He has deflated defenses with off-balance bombs. It’s why he won an MVP, then a Super Bowl. It’s why he reached a second title game, and entered the 2021 season favored to win again.
NFL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Saying All The Right Things As A Leader

Patrick Mahomes isn’t making any excuses regarding the recent on-field struggles of the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s taking the blame after suffering his worst loss in the NFL, a 27-3 dud against the Arizona Cardinals. The former league MVP was apologetic for his poor showing, wherein he failed to make...
NFL
New York Post

Fantasy football: Wait to pull the plug on Patrick Mahomes

Week 7? Well that was something, wasn’t it. A disaster at every turn. It was “final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ ’’ bad. It was the Nathan Peterman of fantasy weeks. Between byes and injuries, fantasy managers’ options were thin. Three of the top 12 quarterbacks were unavailable, plus no Russell...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Chris Simms Offers His Advice For Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Some have argued Patrick Mahomes is trying to do too much for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. NFL analyst Chris Simms agrees. Mahomes has thrown nine picks during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Some of those picks came off bad luck, but others were due to Mahomes forcing things.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Patrick Mahomes kryptonite Two-High Safety coverage?

Patrick Mahomes has looked horrible this season. He has not looked like the superstar he once did. NFL teams are learning how to beat Mahomes, and it is working. Mahomes is tied for first in the NFL right now with 9 interceptions, which is more than what he had all last year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy