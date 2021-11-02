The Wrap: Google celebrates two-spirit Zuni artist

CAHSS and Effect is celebrating International Artists Day with an article written by Prof. Kristy Deetz. As she states, “For International Artist Day I thought it would be fun to share 15 different yet related ways that artists engage in the creative process. I often share these with UWGB students or with participants of art workshops that I give.” My list begins with “Lazy Boy Recliner on the Edge of the Great Abyss” which puts an ironic, but, I hope, humorous image in your mind. Since Halloween is just around the corner, I am including Halloween Floating from my Holidays Unfolding series: it shows a product that comes from the following ways of thinking”. Check out this article on the CAHSS and Effect blog.

