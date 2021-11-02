CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

The Wrap: Google celebrates two-spirit Zuni artist

ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Doodles is featuring a two-spirit Zuni Pueblo fiber...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
williamsrecord.com

‘charm bracelet’ exhibition celebrates young Latinx artists at Williams and beyond

After four years of Williamstown weekends, I’ve learned that beer cans and “Mr. Brightside” are all one can really expect from a night out on the town. Rarely does one amble down Spring Street on a Friday evening and encounter a full Mexican buffet, a bottle of Super RUSH nail polish remover, and Professor of Art Liz McGowan. If this sounds like a far-fetched fever dream, rest assured that I wasn’t hallucinating this tableaux. I was simply attending the gallery opening of charm bracelet, a multi-event experimental project curated by Isabel Kuh ’23 showcasing the work of emerging Latinx artists.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
uwgb.edu

Celebrating International Artists Day, October 25

CAHSS and Effect is celebrating International Artists Day with an article written by Prof. Kristy Deetz. As she states, “For International Artist Day I thought it would be fun to share 15 different yet related ways that artists engage in the creative process. I often share these with UWGB students or with participants of art workshops that I give.” My list begins with “Lazy Boy Recliner on the Edge of the Great Abyss” which puts an ironic, but, I hope, humorous image in your mind. Since Halloween is just around the corner, I am including Halloween Floating from my Holidays Unfolding series: it shows a product that comes from the following ways of thinking”. Check out this article on the CAHSS and Effect blog.
GREEN BAY, WI
petapixel.com

Google Celebrates Gender-Fluid Surrealist Photographer Claude Cahun

The Google Doodle for October 25 celebrates the 127th birthday of French author and surrealist photographer Claude Cahun, celebrated for their self-portrait photography that highlighted the fluidity of gender norms and sexuality. Cahun was born as Lucy Renee Mathilde Schwob in 1894 in Nantes, France. Growing up surrounded by creativity...
PHOTOGRAPHY
umass.edu

Worker Artists Celebrate Exhibition at the UMass Museum of Contemporary Art

In January, the UMass University Museum of Contemporary Art (UMCA) invited a group of worker artists to take part in their current, interdisciplinary exhibition, “We Are For Freedoms” - part of a national initiative - and to craft their own responses to the exhibit's call for art, “What does freedom mean to you?”
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zuni#Two Spirit#The Wrap#Google Doodles#Native American
9to5Google

Google honors We:wa, Zuni tribe leader, with interactive weaving Doodle

In celebration of the beginning of Native American Heritage Month in the United States, Google has replaced their homepage logo with an interactive Doodle for We:wa, a member of the Zuni tribe, weaver, and ambassador to the United States on behalf of Native Americans in general. Life of We:wa of...
INTERNET
MyChesCo

Local Artist Celebrates Inspirational Women in Upcoming Exhibition

WEST CHESTER, PA — Inspirational Women, a solo exhibition by award-winning Chester County artist Merrill Weber, will take place from November 11 through November 30, 2021 (opening reception November 11), at the Huston Gallery in West Chester, PA. Hosted by the Chester County Art Association, the collection consists of more than 50 oil painting portraits of incredible, strong women by Merrill Weber. These are women who overcame hardships, broke records and blazed trails, shattering glass ceilings along the way. This show will make you feel inspired, confident and ready to make a difference in the world.
WEST CHESTER, PA
citysuntimes.com

Hidden In The Hills Artist Studio Tour Celebrates 25 Years

Arizona’s largest and longest-running artist studio tour, Hidden In The Hills, returns during the last two weekends of November — Nov. 19–21 and Nov. 26–28 — this time, celebrating its 25th consecutive year. Coordinated by the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League, this year’s tour features 191 artists at 45 private studios throughout the scenic Desert Foothills communities of Cave Creek, Carefree and North Scottsdale.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Google
spectrumlocalnews.com

Artists Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby's Kinfolk House celebrates collaboration

FORT WORTH, Texas — Internationally celebrated artists are hoping a 100-year-old home in Fort Worth’s predominately Black and Latinx Polytechnic neighborhood can uplift a community. Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby announced the opening of Kinfolk House — a collaborative, community-focused art space that was once home to Sedrick’s grandmother. Sedrick Huckaby,...
FORT WORTH, TX
bocojo.com

Celebrated Local Artist to Host Studio Open House

Artist Jenny McGee describes her paintings as “a body of autobiographical, figural work that celebrates some of the great mysteries of human life and faith: imperfection as perfection, vulnerability as strength, and brokenness as wholeness.” McGee believes that inspiration can come from life experiences, memories, and emotions. “It is all about following those nudges and gut feelings that pop up and say, ‘You just gotta do this!’ That’s when I know the inspiration is coming from a deeper place of connection with the divine.”
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Museum Matters: Celebrating 22 years, 30 artists with holiday artist market

Many don’t know this, but I’m actually a historian by training. I spent a significant amount of time in graduate school sifting through archival documents and borrowing books from other libraries for research projects ranging from the Gemini space program and its construction in St. Louis, to exhibitions that examine Japanese American history and its connection to freedom of speech.
MUSEUMS
pasadenanow.com

Celebrate Native American Artists at Art a la Carte

In celebration of National Native American Heritage Month, the Pasadena Public Library is holding a virtual Art a la Carte Class on Tuesday, November 9, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. where adults ages 18 and above can learn drawing, watercolor and collage techniques from Artist Lorrie Shriner. National Native American Heritage...
PASADENA, CA
downtowndevil.com

The Grand Unification festival celebrates local artists and businesses

A two-day event in Phoenix’s art district highlights local businesses and artists to celebrate the community and boost the local economy. The Grand Unification, a cultural fiesta on Nov. 5 and 6 on Historic Grand Avenue in Phoenix, allowed local businesses and artists to come together to bring attention to an eclectic district after the COVID-19 pandemic caused many events, including the annual Grand Ave Arts Festival, to be canceled.
PHOENIX, AZ
beaconjournal.com

Meijer seeks local artists' work for new product line celebrating diversity

Local artists have the opportunity for their work to make an impact on thousands of customers with Meijer's upcoming special collection of products inspired by diverse communities. Starting in 2023, local artwork will be featured on Meijer products — including stationery and home decor — celebrating cultural events that include...
FOOD & DRINKS
KIVI-TV

Artists celebrate Treasure Valley history with new mural series

BOISE, Idaho — As new buildings pop up in downtown Boise, many business owners are hiring local artists to create one-of-a-kind murals for their new spaces. The artists behind Sector Seventeen have been part of the Boise art scene for decades. From indoor lobby spaces and building exteriors to parking garages and Freak Alley, you can't go far in downtown Boise without seeing some of their work.
BOISE, ID
Siliconera

Soulcalibur Concept Artist Creates Tales of Arise Launch Celebration Artwork

Soulcalibur and Tekken concept artist Hiroaki Kawagoe created Tales of Arise artwork to celebrate the game’s launch. The oil painting-style piece features the game’s two main characters, Shionne and Alphen. Hiroaki Kawagoe has worked on Bandai Namco games since 1999, starting as a stage designer for Tekken Tag Tournament. He...
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

Google celebrates Day of the Dead with new Doodle

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Mexico's Day of the Dead holiday with a new Doodle. Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos, is an annual celebration of life in honor of those who have passed. The holiday honors death and embraces it as a part of the cycle of life.
CELL PHONES
danspapers.com

Late Artist Reu’ven Gayle’s Halloween Spirit Graces Dan’s Papers

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. This week’s October 29, 2021 Dan’s Papers cover art, titled “Trick-or-Treat” for its Halloween theme, hails from the legacy of late, influential local artist Reu’ven Gayle. Born in Brooklyn in 1953, Gayle was a self-taught artist who was raised in a...
VISUAL ART
goldcountrymedia.com

Celebrating the visual artists among us

Know and Go: Visit PlacerArtistsTour.org to find a directory of Placer Artists Studios Tour participating artists and galleries, related events and a map of locations. Pre-register for the 28th annual tour to receive tour updates and be eligible to win prizes. Could you imagine a day without seeing visual art?...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy