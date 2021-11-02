The Wrap: Google celebrates two-spirit Zuni artist

WEST CHESTER, PA — Inspirational Women, a solo exhibition by award-winning Chester County artist Merrill Weber, will take place from November 11 through November 30, 2021 (opening reception November 11), at the Huston Gallery in West Chester, PA. Hosted by the Chester County Art Association, the collection consists of more than 50 oil painting portraits of incredible, strong women by Merrill Weber. These are women who overcame hardships, broke records and blazed trails, shattering glass ceilings along the way. This show will make you feel inspired, confident and ready to make a difference in the world.
