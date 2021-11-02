Office of the Inspector General issues preliminary report on Norwich police-involved shooting

Norwich — The state Office of the Inspector General issued a preliminary report Monday about an Oct. 26 incident in which a city man used a rifle to shoot at a police officer who was inside his cruiser and the officer returned fire. There were no injuries in the exchange of gunfire.

Inspector General Robert Devlin also stated his office is investigating Officer Scott Dupointe's use of deadly force. In addition to preliminary report, his office also released 911 and dispatch calls of the incident as well as officer body camera and cruiser dash camera video.

One of the aspects of the state's police reform law that took effect last year established the Independent Office of the Inspector General to conduct use of force investigations, such as officer-involved shootings.

According to the introductory comment in Devlin's preliminary report, police responded to several 911 calls at 9:55 p.m. of shots fired in the area of Westwood Park. Devlin wrote that Dupointe was the first officer to arrive and observed a man later identified as Andrew O'Lone, 28, carrying a rifle.

Devlin wrote that according to Dupointe, O'Lone began firing multiple shots at the windshield of his cruiser and then Dupointe returned fire. Devlin wrote that O'Lone fled but was later located at his 123 Westwood Park home, which is a short distance from the shooting. He wrote that O'Lone surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

O'Lone was charged with with criminal attempt at murder, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, assault on a police officer, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal mischief. Police have said he doesn't have a valid pistol permit from any jurisdiction.

He is being held on a $1 million bond at the Corrigan Correctional Center and is next scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Nov. 8.

A preliminary report of the incident, body camera and dashboard camera video and 911 and dispatch recordings can be viewed on the state Division of Criminal Justice website.

Editor's Note: This version includes a link to the state Division of Criminal Justice website, where body camera and dashboard camera video, 911 and dispatch recordings and a preliminary report of the incident are available.