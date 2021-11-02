WSOP 2021: Are the Fields Tougher or Softer than Recent Years?

World Series of Poker, David Bach, Melbourne, Lowball, World Series of Poker bracelet, Texas hold 'em, Australia, Omaha hold 'em. Robert Campbell is an Australian poker player from Melbourne. In 2019, he won two bracelets at the World Series of Poker on his way to earning the WSOP Player of the Year Award. He won his first bracelet in the $1,500 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw event, defeating three-time bracelet winner David Bach heads-up. He added his second bracelet in the $10,000 Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo event, becoming the first player with multiple bracelets in 2019. A former standup comedian, Campbell now has $1,394,733 in live tournament earnings. Lára met up with Campbell on his break from Event #50: $600 Mixed No-Limit Hold'em/Pot-Limit Omaha Deepstack 8-Handed, to hear how it feels to be back at the WSOP, to show off the special 50th anniversary ring he had made, & to say happy birthday to his dad!

GAMBLING ・ 13 DAYS AGO