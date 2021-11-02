CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Youth Movement Reaches the O-Line

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prL5f_0cjiFEaj00

Maybe it was a sign of the times or just a reward for remaining committed.

The Bears on Sunday could have put Elijah Wilkinson back in at right tackle as he had come off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Instead, rookie Larry Borom got his first start after a six-week stay on injured reserve. No one complained about his performance, even after he had to face Nick Bosa in some pass rush situations.

"Another guy—a rookie—that really did a good job yesterday," Bears coach Matt Nagy said via Zoom on Monday. "Watching the tape, that's not an easy challenge when they put Bosa over there on the right side.

"Bosa played a lot on the left coming into this game, and they moved him a lot to the right, so I thought Larry did a wonderful job."

Borom did give up one sack to Bosa.

"We put him in that situation," Nagy said. "You got to credit him for working his butt off to get back to be able to have the opportunity to play. We've all seen it from the very first day that Larry got here, from his very first OTA to training camp to the day that we had the Family Fest at Soldier Field. He stepped in.

"He's a really good football player and he's only going to learn and get better and better."

It's another possible fifth-round coup for GM Ryan Pace if Borom develops into a long-term starter, after fifth-round wide receiver Darnell Mooney did this last year. For Borom, to be starting now could signify the Bears are moving ahead toward the future with younger players paired with rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

"And so another guy in the fifth round that you want to be able to say, OK, experience is going to be great for him," Nagy said. "What a great challenge to go against one of the best D-ends in the NFL, and I thought he held his own yesterday. He's got to keep improving."

Facing Bosa was an education for Borom, who had already been receiving one under the tutelage of veteran left tackle Jason Peters along with line coach Juan Castillo.

"I just needed the first series to really feel out what he wanted to do," Borom said of Bosa. "After that it was, I just kind of took and just fell to my technique, that was it. Just stay true to my technique and that helped me."

While Borom recovered from a high ankle sprain, he was working at his technique even at home when he couldn't even run.

"Larry was at home walking through his technique, slow jogging through his technique, over and over," Castillo said. "Sometimes he would send me videos of him doing that so that I can see that he was working on his technique while he was recovering."

Castillo referred to them play repetitions, despite the fact Borom was only able to walk then when he did them.

"What he could do, which you say walking doesn't matter, but when you're trying to stay square and you just do this because that's all you can do, and you come back and you do it again," Castillo said. "You can do 50 reps of just doing this but what is it doing to your body? It's becoming natural, even though you're not going full speed."

Borom called technique and consistency the key after he faced Bosa.

Effort matters, as much.

"So at this level, you can't have a play off," Borom said. "You have a bad play, the play's over. That's the biggest thing."

The entire Bears offensive line will begin regaining health now.

Besides Borom and Wilkinson, Germain Ifedi could return from a knee injury later in the year and it's possible the Bears will have rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins become available after his back surgery. He has been on the practice field but not taking part beyond stretching.

"I tell you, Teven's a great kid, too," Castillo said. "And guess what he's doing right now?"

At home, he's doing the same slow-motion reps trying to stay square to pass rushers that Borom was doing before his return.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

Related
BearDigest

Bears Digging Deeper for Answers

Bears GM Ryan Pace apparently assembled a losing team this year because a team is what its record says. Yet Pace did one thing to at least give this team a fighting chance when inevitable NFL injuries occur, and that's provide adequate depth at many positions. At the moment, they're...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Zoom#Gm
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
FanSided

Mac Jones may never recover from worst personal foul call of all time (Video)

Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Joe Montana’s Admission

Legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana surprised the football world with his admission about the 2021 NFL Draft. Montana, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, revealed that he would’ve taken Mac Jones over Trey Lance at the top of the draft. The 49ers, of course, went with Lance, seeing the quarterback as the player of the future in San Francisco.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
850
Followers
780
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy