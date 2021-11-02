CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No buyer yet, Harte Gold asks for extension

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroubled Harte Gold (TSX: HRT) announced today it is extending its legal negotiations with its lenders to review its options and find a buyer. Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019....

kitco.com

Why a yield on gold matters

Picture, if you can, a world in which gold circulates as the medium of exchange. People pay for everything, from groceries to rent, in gold. Employers pay wages in gold. Productive enterprises borrow gold to finance everything from food production to constructing apartment buildings. In other words, picture a world where there's abundant opportunities to earn a yield on gold and finance productive businesses in gold.
ECONOMY
