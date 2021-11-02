CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport-McMoRan announces $3.0 billion stock repurchase program

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) announced today a plans to buy $3.0 billion of FCX...

www.kitco.com

Benzinga

ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Record Full Year Results, Outlines 2022 Guidance, Announces Share Repurchases Of $300M

On Wednesday Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) released record full-year financial results driven by a company-wide sales increase of 19% to $4.93 billion, compared with $4.13 billion a year earlier and continued growth in all major operating segments. Based in Marysville, Ohio, the company also revealed that company-wide sales in the fourth...
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil stock rallies after earnings beat expectations, stock repurchases expected to begin next year

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil and gas giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue, as improved demand and increased realizations helped all of the company's business segments generate positive results. The company swung to net income of $6.75 billion, or $1.57 a share, from a loss of $680 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.58 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.56. Total revenue jumped 59.7% to $73.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $71.13 billion. In the Upstream business, average realizations for crude oil increased 7% from the second quarter and natural gas realizations grew 28%. Production volume in the Permian averaged 500,000 oil equivalent barrels per day, up 30% from a year ago. Cash flow from operating activities was $12.1 billion. "We anticipate the company's strong cash flow outlook will enable us to further increase shareholder distributions by up to $10 billion through a share repurchase program over 12-24 months, beginning in 2022," said Chief Executive Darren Woods. The stock has rallied 56.0% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 22.4%.
stockxpo.com

Freeport-McMoRan: The Best Indirect EV Play Out There

FCX, Financial) is a diversified mining company. The company mines a range of metals, including industrial and precious metals. Freeport also produces a range of oil and gas commodities. Projects update. Freeport is conducting a variety of exploration activities. Cato Verde, a Peru-based subsidiary, is busy with an expansion project...
Street.Com

It's Not Too Late to Go Long Freeport-McMoRan

On October 18 we wrote that "Copper prices, and many other metals, have been climbing recently and this should help propel shares of FCX higher. Traders could go long FCX ahead of earnings on Thursday. Risk to $31. $46 and $56 are our targets for now." ( FCX) is the...
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares since taking over as CEO. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are ripe for the picking. When investing on Wall Street, patience pays off. Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.79% higher to $47.34 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.35 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.89% higher to $651.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $39.52 below its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company achieved on October 29th.
