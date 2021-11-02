NIL deal, Grit Factory

Michigan State fans will soon be able to eat a Payton Thorne Burger across the street from campus. Michigan-based restaurant and beer bar HopCat announced on Thursday is has signed MSU’s starting quarterback to a name, image and likeness deal. In addition to the burger named after him – “a double smashburger with American cheese, bacon and a sunny side up egg served on a pretzel bun” – Thorne’s arrangement includes hosting a charity event later this year where $1 from every bill goes to a charity of Thorne’s choosing and “additional partner perks,” HopCat’s parent company, Project BarFly, said in a press release.
