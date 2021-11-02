Networking issue with Fusion 12.2.0 / Monterey 12.0.1 Host / Windows 7 Guest

Hello, I am having issues to set up Ethernet connection on the virtual machine with windows server 2019 installed on it. Basically i am creating new VM, installing server 2019, installing VMware tools, after that tried adding DNS, DHCP, configure remote access, Forward revers PTR A and lots of other stuff. But still cant get it to connect to Ethernet. If i run diagnostics it says router not configured or cable broken. I tried to configure NAT but on set up it said i have no available adapters. I know it should work because i had it working but accidentally deleted VM with the center server, even though i just wanted to remove it, not delete entirely.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO