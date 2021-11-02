Food giveaway to be held at Bloch Park tomorrow

BATON ROUGE - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge will host a drive-thru food box giveaway Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. According to a Wednesday news release, 250 plus food boxes filled with canned goods, dry goods and assorted drinks will be distributed to individuals and families in need while supplies last.
Going through cancer treatment can be tough for patients. But what’s even tougher is having medical bills that insurance doesn’t cover. That puts a damper on Thanksgiving for a lot of people. Hinnant Family Dentistry has been helping local cancer patients and their families have a Thanksgiving meal for the...
Oak Grove Community Center is filled with events for the month of November with the most anticipated being the Thanksgiving basket giveaway. Applications for the baskets are available at the Community Center for locals to fill out. Each Thanksgiving basket will be sponsored by “A Mission of Hope” who is a Christian outreach to help those in need in the Oak Grove Community, which includes Oak Grove, Ft. Campbell, Clarksville and surrounding communities.
Families in the Selma-Dallas County area are getting a helping hand putting food on the table during the holidays. The Son Light Center and Gospel Tabernacle Church are planning to hold food giveaways every week in the community — from now through the holidays. The need for food the COVID-19...
MACON, Ga. -- Hundreds of families in need were able to get boxes of groceries at a food giveaway on Thursday. Tom Adkisson, missions chair for Forest Hills United Methodist Church, says cars started lining up at about 8:30 a.m. The giveaway is operated as a drive-thru. By the time...
McLEAN — As the temperature begins to drop, winter coats will once again become a necessity even to check the mail. However, not every family has the money to buy new winter clothes or blankets. “There are so many families in need in McLean,” volunteer Bonnie Barrett said Saturday at...
A free diaper giveaway is being held outside PNC Park from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. It will be a drive-through event in the cul-de-sac on Mazeroski way, near the right-field gate. The event by Global Links and the Western PA Diaper Bank will serve up to 500 vehicles. Families...
The Central Illinois Foodbank along with several Jacksonville service organizations partnered together yesterday in a massive food giveaway event. Healthy Jacksonville’s Lori Hartz says that volunteers braved the cold and rain to pass out food yesterday: “This is the first time we have ever had rain for one of our food distribution days, but you know what? We had a crew of volunteers that wasn’t worried about getting wet, and there was a lot of people who came through and got a lot of food today. We were just worried about getting all of the food given away so people could go home and get dry.” Temperatures at mid-day yesterday were in the upper forties and lower 50s in the drizzling rain.
As is their tradition, the New Church Without Walls has begun planning for its annual Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday giveaway events. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the church and its community partners have given away boxes and bags of food and supplies nearly every week to those in need throughout Citrus County.
On Nov. 14, the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center will hold a drive-through food and turkey giveaway to help celebrate its fifth anniversary. The giveaway will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center, 2720 W. Locust St., Suite 9B, Davenport. To take advantage of the food giveaway,...
North Texas Food Bank mobile pantry distribution will be at Mount B Zion Baptist Church, 16207 Hwy 309, Goodlow, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6. Free food, including a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables and dry goods will be available. Please arrive early; food is served on a first come, first served basis. No pre-registration. You must be in a vehicle to pick up food.
The Food Bank for the Heartland Mobile Food Pantry will be back in Broken Bow Saturday, November 6 at the Broken Bow Berean Bible Church (2419 Memorial Dr.). Food will be distributed drive-thru style with no need for recipients to get out of their vehicles. All are welcome to receive food to help feed their families.
Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway hosted by the City of Fort Pierce and Treasure Coast Food Bank Host. The City of Fort Pierce, in partnership with the Treasure Coast Food Bank, will host the Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in an effort to help families prepare for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A food distribution event will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 in Foley. Angels Of Hope (AOH) Community Outreach Services and Feeding the Gulf Coast are working to make sure that families in Baldwin County have access to food this Thanksgiving, according to a news release from AOH Community Outreach Services. […]
The Salvation Army Ed Kellogg Food Drive will be held this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, the Salvation Army will be collecting food for their food pantry to help with Thanksgiving food boxes. They will be collecting donations at Walmart, Family Fare, and Save-A-Lot in Cadillac, Ebel’s in Falmouth, and...
Immanuel United Methodist Church of Cleona will host its first annual car cruise-in and nonperishable food drive at the church, 29 E. Maple St., on Oct. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. The drive will benefit Lebanon County Christian Ministries. The event is in memory of Allen Spancake, who died...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Volunteers were out early Saturday morning, working hard to get ready for a big food giveaway in Chicago’s Grand Boulevard neighborhood. There were lots of free items for families to pick up, and there was more than just food. There were also diapers and other items for...
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A popular program to help you pay off your parking tickets with food is back this year. For each food item donated, the Menomonie police department will take two- dollars off your parking fine. The program runs until the end of the year. Just bring your...
