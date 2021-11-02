Food giveaway to be held at Bloch Park tomorrow

The Central Illinois Foodbank along with several Jacksonville service organizations partnered together yesterday in a massive food giveaway event. Healthy Jacksonville’s Lori Hartz says that volunteers braved the cold and rain to pass out food yesterday: “This is the first time we have ever had rain for one of our food distribution days, but you know what? We had a crew of volunteers that wasn’t worried about getting wet, and there was a lot of people who came through and got a lot of food today. We were just worried about getting all of the food given away so people could go home and get dry.” Temperatures at mid-day yesterday were in the upper forties and lower 50s in the drizzling rain.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO