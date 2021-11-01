CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy investigation finds that US nuclear-powered submarine hit uncharted underwater mountain

By Oren Liebermann
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
A US nuclear-powered submarine that struck an underwater object in early October had hit an uncharted underwater mountain, an investigation found, forcing it to head from the South China Sea to Guam for...

Navy fires leaders of USS Connecticut after underwater mountain collision

The U.S. military announced Thursday that the Navy fired leaders of the USS Connecticut for “loss of confidence” after the submarine struck an underwater mountain in the South China Sea. The commanding officer of the fast-attack submarine, Cmdr. Cameron Aljilani, second-in-command, Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Cashin, and the chief of the boat Master Chief Sonar Technician Cory Rodgers were fired following the incident, the Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet announced.
MILITARY
