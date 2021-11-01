Navy investigation finds that US nuclear-powered submarine hit uncharted underwater mountain
By Oren Liebermann
CNN
6 days ago
A US nuclear-powered submarine that struck an underwater object in early October had hit an uncharted underwater mountain, an investigation found, forcing it to head from the South China Sea to Guam for...
(CNN) Former President Barack Obama went to the international climate conference in Glasgow on Monday because climate envoy John Kerry knew the Biden administration needed help convincing the world America was actually serious about combating climate change. But as much as Obama expressed regret for former President Donald Trump's "four...
(CNN) — CIA Director Bill Burns held a rare conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week, to convey "serious" US concerns about Russia's military buildup along the Ukrainian border and to attempt to determine Russian intentions, two sources with direct knowledge told CNN. Putin's spokesperson also confirmed...
Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) — More than 100 fossil fuel companies are understood to have sent 500 lobbyists to the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, more than any single country at the summit, according to the environmental campaign group Global Witness. The group analyzed the UN's provisional list of named...
China is expending considerable effort and resources to drastically increase the fidelity of its desert-based anti-ship weapons targets. A mocked-up U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and other warships from its battle group, as well as at least one simulated vessel that can move on rails across the desert in northwest China, are among the latest tools to help the People’s Liberation Army refine its anti-ship capabilities. While we have seen static warship replicas used in this way before by the PLA, the giant moving target is a new development and reflects the seriousness with which Beijing views its anti-surface warfare capabilities, which notably include anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) launched from the land and by aircraft, as well a range of advanced cruise missiles. Hypersonic anti-ship missiles could even be on the horizon, as well.
The U.S. military announced Thursday that the Navy fired leaders of the USS Connecticut for “loss of confidence” after the submarine struck an underwater mountain in the South China Sea. The commanding officer of the fast-attack submarine, Cmdr. Cameron Aljilani, second-in-command, Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Cashin, and the chief of the boat Master Chief Sonar Technician Cory Rodgers were fired following the incident, the Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet announced.
"The world will decide who is doing nuclear madness," China's embassy spokesperson told Newsweek. "By smearing China and playing the trick of thief crying 'stop thief,' the US can only amuse itself and deceive the world."
Ex-Prime Minister floats using retired U.S. or U.K. nuclear submarines to bridge the gap until Australian-built ones can enter service. The recently signed Australia–United Kingdom–United States defense agreement, or AUKUS, calls for the United States and Britain to share nuclear-submarine technology with Australia. Although the agreement was light on details of what, when, and how, plans apparently are for Australia to eventually build at least eight nuclear-powered attack submarines. In the interim, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott is now advocating for Australia to obtain used nuclear submarines to get the sharing started so as to spin up the Royal Australian Navy’s submarine capabilities and nuclear know-how. Australia has never had a nuclear power plant of any kind.
US Navy officials blamed a nuclear submarine’s collision in the South China Sea on an undersea mountain. Business Insider reported on the news on Monday after a month-long investigation. At first, officials said the USS Connecticut hit an unidentified object on Oct. 2. The submarine is one of three Seawolf-class...
A possible nuclear leak is suspected when a US submarine hits a mysterious object under the South China Sea, says Chinese sources. Precisely what details were and at what depth the collision occurred was unknown, except the submarine was intact enough to forgo evacuation and the nuclear reactor is unbreeched.
The US is developing a high output laser to counter hypersonic missiles and drones deployed by China after conducting successful tests. On edge are US leaders who have witnessed China leapfrog them in several technologies, which prompted a lack of technology defense against them. US aerospace, defense firms develop high...
This kind of technology has been reported to exist to help ease concerns about terrorists getting their hands on portable anti-aircraft missiles. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Polish state-owned defense contractor Mesko offers, or at least offered, a system designed to prevent unauthorized use of its Grom shoulder-fired heat-seeking...
The F-22 Raptor was first built in 1997 and, at the time, it cost a whopping $335 million to produce. With that money, you could launch a SpaceX Falcon 9 five times. At the time, the powerful jet was something out of the future. It combined supercruise functionality, supermaneuverability, and sensor fusion in a single weapons platform.
USS Pasadena (SSN-752), the U.S. Navy’s Los Angeles class submarine named after the City of Pasadena, has returned to the fleet after successfully completing Drydocking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia. The submarine returned to the fleet on October 31, according to a Norfolk Naval Shipyard...
The recent test of a hypersonic nuclear-capable missile by China is a reminder that any future major war between great powers will look very different to the last. In addition to hypersonic weapons - launched into space and gliding to targets - we can probably also expect Artificial Intelligence "drone swarms", and autonomous rockets delivering vehicles and supplies to battlefields.
China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
China’s test of a hypersonic missile in space is a “game-changer” that should fundamentally alter the US’s calculations about Beijing’s military leverage, experts have warned. Over the weekend, it emerged that the Chinese military in August secretly launched a rocket carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle into space, which flew around...
Comments / 0