America’s infatuation with guns is a national security threat. And it appears poised to get even worse. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case challenging a New York state law that requires a license to carry a concealed weapon. In New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the plaintiffs argued the law violates the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms by permitting the state to issue licenses only to those who can show a particularized need.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO