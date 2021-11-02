CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical Reasoning: A 28-Year-Old Woman With Vision Loss and an Unusual Gait

Cover picture for the articleA 28-year-old woman with a history of migraine with visual aura and normal growth and development presented with gradually progressive vision loss since the age of 13 years (legally blind since the age of 20 years) and with later development of gait imbalance and falls beginning at the age of 25....

Fish Intake and MRI Burden of Cerebrovascular Disease in Older Adults

Background and Objective: Fish intake may prevent cerebrovascular disease (CVD), yet the mechanisms are unclear, especially regarding its impact on subclinical damage. Assuming that fish may have pleiotropic effect on cerebrovascular health, we investigated the association of fish intake with global CVD burden based on brain MRI markers. Methods: This...
Adult Cerebellar Ataxia, Axonal Neuropathy, and Sensory Impairments Caused by Biallelic SCO2 Variants

SCO2 encodes a 266-amino-acid metallochaperone involved in copper supply for the assembly of cytochrome c oxidase or complex IV (CIV). CIV is the terminal enzyme of the energy-transducing respiratory chain that transfers electrons from reduced cytochrome c to oxygen via 3 copper ions.1 SCO2 pathogenic variants were first identified in children with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, often associated with developmental delay and lactic acidosis2 (Figure, A). SCO2 variants were then reported in children with Leigh syndrome3 and early-onset axonal neuropathy,4 possibly associated with cerebellar ataxia5 (Figure, A). Here, we report heterozygous missense SCO2 variants in a 48-year-old patient presenting with a complex neurologic and sensory phenotype comprising cerebellar ataxia, sensory neuronopathy, deafness, pigmentary retinopathy, and cataract.
Predominant Spastic Paraparesis Associated With the D178N Mutation in PRNP

Spastic paraparesis is a very rare manifestation of prion diseases, occurring in both sporadic prion disease1 and inherited prion disease.2 The D178N mutation in the prion protein (PRNP) gene is associated with familial fatal insomnia (FFI) or familial Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (fCJD),3 and in some cases, FFI and fCJD overlap.4,5 Herein, we describe a patient harboring the D178N mutation in PRNP with initially predominant spastic paraparesis.
Clinical Reasoning: A Middle-aged Man With a History of Muscle Pain Presenting With Progressive Leukoencephalopathy and Subsequent Coma

A 44-year-old left-handed man was admitted in October 2016 for acute-onset tingling and weakness in the left arm, cheek, and tongue and speech difficulties. These symptoms completely disappeared 1 hour later but were followed by several hours of headache, nausea, and vomiting. The patient experienced self-limiting gastroenteritis 2 months earlier. His medical history was unremarkable except for mild muscle pain aggravated by physical activity starting 4 years earlier. He never experienced a migraine, and his family history was negative for neurologic disorders. Neurologic examination was normal. There was no joint swelling, rash, renal impairment, or ocular signs. The working diagnoses were transitory ischemic attacks and migraine with aura. Brain CT and ultrasonography of the carotid arteries were normal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Heart Disease

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
My Clallam County

Woman who struggled for months with weight gain diagnosed with 17-pound cancerous tumor

(DALLAS) — Amanda Shoultz said she spent most of the past year trying to lose weight after noticing that her stomach kept getting bigger. “I started working out more. I was dieting more and, oddly enough, I was losing weight but I was gaining inches in my stomach,” Shoultz, 29, told Good Morning America. “For the longest time, I thought, ‘Oh, I just must gain weight in my stomach.'”
healththoroughfare.com

How To Tell Whether Your Liver Is Damaged

The liver is an unheralded organ, one not too many people talk about—but its importance can’t be overstated. The liver controls many processes in your body, including digestion, metabolism, and detoxification. When your liver is functioning properly, it’s able to function more efficiently—meaning you’ll lose less weight, gain more energy, and recover from illness more quickly. When your liver is not functioning properly, it can be affected by a variety of health problems including obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, and high blood pressure.
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
The Independent

How does depression and anxiety affect the body?

It’s no surprise that when a person gets a diagnosis of heart disease, cancer or some other life-limiting or life-threatening physical ailment, they become anxious or depressed. But the reverse can also be true: Undue anxiety or depression can foster the development of a serious physical disease, and even impede the ability to withstand or recover from one.
Healthline

People with Anxiety and Depression May Need a COVID-19 Booster Shot

Given their increased risk, people with severe mental illness are also eligible to receive a booster shot for COVID-19. consistently points to a strong mind-body connection. in the United States (51.5 million) lived with a mental illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added mental health disorders, including...
reviewofoptometry.com

Video Magnifier for Patients with Vision Loss

A new portable device aims to simplify the lives of people with vision loss due to macular degeneration or other eye diseases by improving their ability to read, write and perform hands-free tasks, the manufacturer says. The Smartlux Digital features an HD camera, a five-inch display and a variety of settings to accommodate individual user preferences, a press release explains.
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
opb.org

The formulation of meth has changed. It may be contributing to this country’s mental health crisis.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Journalist and author Sam Quinones has written a lot about the drug trade. His newest book, “The Least of Us,” focuses on fentanyl and meth. In a new article in The Atlantic magazine, Quinones argues that the way meth is being made currently has changed the chemical structure of the drug and made it much more dangerous to users’ mental health. Quinones explains what he learned.
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
