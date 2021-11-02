CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Teaching Video NeuroImage: Bilateral Horizontal Gaze Palsies With Vertical Ocular Dysmetria From a Demyelinating Lesion of the Pontine Tegmentum

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpaired bilateral conjugate horizontal saccades can occur from bilateral abducens nuclear lesions,1 as seen in our patient with multiple sclerosis (Video 1 and Figure). Each abducens nucleus is a horizontal gaze center and innervates the ipsilateral lateral rectus through the...

n.neurology.org

neurology.org

Teaching NeuroImage: Histopathologically Confirmed Intracranial Enchondroma/Low-Grade Chondrosarcoma and IDH1-Mutated Diffuse Glioma in Ollier Disease

A 3-year-old girl presented with leg deformities diagnosed as enchondromatosis (Ollier disease), which is a rare, sporadic, skeletal disorder characterized by hamartomatous growth of cartilage cells within metaphyses of long bones. In 2008, fluid-attenuated inversion recovery signal hyperintensity in her left frontal lobe (Figure, A) and skull-base enchondroma (Figure, B) were discovered. Her enchondromatosis required amputation of digits that were heavy and unusable (Figure, C and D). In 2017, surveillance imaging revealed enlargement of the frontal tumor, leading to craniotomy for a WHO grade 2 astrocytoma. Ollier disease is associated with IDH mutations1 and patients must be monitored for sarcomatous transformation of enchondromas and extraosseous malignancies including gliomas.2.
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Teaching Video NeuroImage: Papilledema and Cavernous Sinus Fistula Caused by Occipital Dural Arteriovenous Malformation in a Patient With Postoperative Laryngeal Cancer

A 67-year-old man complained of red and bulging eyes for 3 months. He was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer and his bilateral internal jugular vein (IJV) was resected during the surgery. Ophthalmic examination revealed corkscrew-shaped arterialized conjunctival veins and severe bilateral papilledema. Magnetic resonance angiography revealed malformation vessels near the right sigmoid sinus (Figure). Cerebral digital subtraction angiography revealed an occipital dural arteriovenous malformation (AVM) near the right sigmoid sinus and venous drainage of the brain with a retrograde direction to cavernous sinus, superior/inferior ophthalmic vein, and finally external jugular vein, due to the resection of IJV (Video 1). After the embolization, most of the abnormal flow disappeared (Video 2), with partially improved papilledema on late follow-up. There is a very high probability that the formation of dural AVM is a complication of the neck dissection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Teaching Video NeuroImage: New STUB1 Variant Causes Chorea, Tremor, Dystonia, Myoclonus, Ataxia, Depression, Cognitive Impairment, Epilepsy, and Superficial Siderosis

We present a family with a wide range of movement disorders carrying a new heterozygous splice variant in STUB1 (NM_005861:c.787-2_787del), probably causing skipping of exon 7, as relevant differential diagnosis to Huntington disease.1,2 The grandmother and mother (improved with olanzapine) presented with chorea, dystonia (also platysma), head tremor, orofacial dyskinesias (prior to neuroleptics), saccadic eye movements, ataxia with cerebellar atrophy (Figure), depression, cachexia, and cognitive impairment. The grandmother had epilepsy and the mother had superficial siderosis (Figure). The son presented with depression, left-sided myoclonus and ataxia, and tremor resembling essential tremor, which began in childhood, without alcohol sensitivity. STUB1 mutation in this family caused chorea, tremor, dystonia, myoclonus, ataxia, depression, cognitive impairment, epilepsy, and superficial siderosis (Video 1).
HEALTH
neurology.org

Teaching NeuroImage: Intracerebral Seroma Secondary to Arterial-Venous Malformation

A 44-year-old man presented with worsening weakness of the right upper and lower limbs and a 26-year history of epilepsy. Images showed a cyst-like mass with hemosiderin deposition in the left hemisphere neighboring an arterial-venous malformation (AVM) (Figure). Imaging findings were consistent with seroma secondary to an AVM.1 After receiving oral antiepileptic treatment, muscle strength of affected limbs recovered from grade 4 to 5. Seroma usually occurs as a complication of radiosurgery2; few cases are attributed to untreated intracerebral AVMs. This case suggests that intracerebral seroma associated with AVMs could be a long-term consequence of prior intracranial bleeding episodes.
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Association of Reproductive History With Brain MRI Biomarkers of Dementia Risk in Midlife

Methods. We evaluated 99 cognitively normal women ages 52+6 years, and 29 men ages 52+7 years, with reproductive history data, neuropsychological testing, and volumetric MRI scans. We used multiple regressions to examine associations between reproductive history indicators, voxel-wise gray matter volume (GMV), memory and global cognition scores, adjusting for demographics and midlife health indicators. Exposure variables were menopause status, age at menarche, age at menopause, reproductive span, hysterectomy status, number of children and pregnancies, use of menopause hormonal therapy (HT) and hormonal contraceptives (HC).
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Case Study Suggests Further Research on Benign Focal Hepatic Lesions in ASMD

Imaging studies and subsequent biopsies of a liver lesion showed a foamy macrophages aggregate in a 30-year-old patient with acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) similar to those found in Gaucher disease. Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) is known to cause a variety of symptoms, including hepatosplenomegaly, lung disease, and hematological abnormalities. Data...
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Adult Cerebellar Ataxia, Axonal Neuropathy, and Sensory Impairments Caused by Biallelic SCO2 Variants

SCO2 encodes a 266-amino-acid metallochaperone involved in copper supply for the assembly of cytochrome c oxidase or complex IV (CIV). CIV is the terminal enzyme of the energy-transducing respiratory chain that transfers electrons from reduced cytochrome c to oxygen via 3 copper ions.1 SCO2 pathogenic variants were first identified in children with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, often associated with developmental delay and lactic acidosis2 (Figure, A). SCO2 variants were then reported in children with Leigh syndrome3 and early-onset axonal neuropathy,4 possibly associated with cerebellar ataxia5 (Figure, A). Here, we report heterozygous missense SCO2 variants in a 48-year-old patient presenting with a complex neurologic and sensory phenotype comprising cerebellar ataxia, sensory neuronopathy, deafness, pigmentary retinopathy, and cataract.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Clinical Reasoning: A Middle-aged Man With a History of Muscle Pain Presenting With Progressive Leukoencephalopathy and Subsequent Coma

A 44-year-old left-handed man was admitted in October 2016 for acute-onset tingling and weakness in the left arm, cheek, and tongue and speech difficulties. These symptoms completely disappeared 1 hour later but were followed by several hours of headache, nausea, and vomiting. The patient experienced self-limiting gastroenteritis 2 months earlier. His medical history was unremarkable except for mild muscle pain aggravated by physical activity starting 4 years earlier. He never experienced a migraine, and his family history was negative for neurologic disorders. Neurologic examination was normal. There was no joint swelling, rash, renal impairment, or ocular signs. The working diagnoses were transitory ischemic attacks and migraine with aura. Brain CT and ultrasonography of the carotid arteries were normal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Science
neurology.org

Teaching NeuroImage: Central Pontine Myelinolysis in Diabetic Ketoacidosis

A 38-year-old woman with uncontrolled type 1 diabetes (HbA1c 12.8%) was admitted for diabetic ketoacidosis (731 mg/dL blood glucose). Hyperglycemia was corrected within 24 hours to 129 mg/dL. Upon presentation, her sodium and potassium levels were 139 and 3.9 mmol/L, respectively, remaining stable until discharge. There was no history of malnutrition or alcohol abuse.
SCIENCE
reviewofoptometry.com

Study Questions Impact of Glaucoma Meds on Ocular Dryness

Although it may be limited, glaucoma can have an effect on ocular dryness. Photo: Jacob R. Lang, OD. Click image to enlarge. One of the well-known downsides of glaucoma medications is their propensity to trigger dry eye symptoms. Unfortunately, due to higher costs of some preservative-free versions, it’s not always possible for a patient to make the switch. As such, studies have reported that glaucoma patients with dry eye tend to have reduced medication compliance. To investigate how ocular surface disease affects patients using glaucoma drugs, researchers in Korea examined dry eye-associated measures and quality of life. They found that while glaucoma medications worsened dry eye, the change was limited and quality of life didn’t decrease.
HEALTH
neurology.org

Genetic and Functional Analysis of Glycosyltransferase 8 Domain–Containing Protein 1 in Taiwanese Patients With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Methods We performed genetic analyses of GLT8D1 in 410 unrelated patients with ALS by Sanger sequencing. The 410 patients were selected from a cohort of 477 unrelated patients with ALS after excluding variations in common ALS disease genes. Functional effects of the GLT8D1 variation were investigated by in vitro functional analysis.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Heart Disease

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
My Clallam County

Woman who struggled for months with weight gain diagnosed with 17-pound cancerous tumor

(DALLAS) — Amanda Shoultz said she spent most of the past year trying to lose weight after noticing that her stomach kept getting bigger. “I started working out more. I was dieting more and, oddly enough, I was losing weight but I was gaining inches in my stomach,” Shoultz, 29, told Good Morning America. “For the longest time, I thought, ‘Oh, I just must gain weight in my stomach.'”
WEIGHT LOSS
International Business Times

Student Gets Leg Amputated After COVID-19 Vaccine, Dies Of Brain Blood Clots

A 20-year-old student whose leg was amputated after getting a COVID-19 vaccine has died of blood clots in the brain. Ketsiree Kongkaew, who studied at Phangnga Community College in Thailand, died of a hemorrhagic stroke after brain surgery. The student had remained unconscious following the surgery and needed a ventilator to breathe. She was pronounced dead Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shin

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Ranibizumab Ocular Implant for Patients With Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Officials with the FDA have approved ranibizumab (Susvimo, Genentech) 100 mg/mL injection for intravitreal use via ocular implant for the treatment of people with wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) who have previously responded to at least 2 anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections. Wet AMD—a condition that could potentially result in blindness—requires treatment with eye injections as frequently as once a month. According to the investigators, Susvimo is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for wet AMD that offers as few as 2 treatments per year.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

