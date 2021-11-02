Teaching NeuroImage: Intracerebral Seroma Secondary to Arterial-Venous Malformation

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA 44-year-old man presented with worsening weakness of the right upper and lower limbs and a 26-year history of epilepsy. Images showed a cyst-like mass with hemosiderin deposition...

spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
neurology.org

Teaching NeuroImage: Histopathologically Confirmed Intracranial Enchondroma/Low-Grade Chondrosarcoma and IDH1-Mutated Diffuse Glioma in Ollier Disease

A 3-year-old girl presented with leg deformities diagnosed as enchondromatosis (Ollier disease), which is a rare, sporadic, skeletal disorder characterized by hamartomatous growth of cartilage cells within metaphyses of long bones. In 2008, fluid-attenuated inversion recovery signal hyperintensity in her left frontal lobe (Figure, A) and skull-base enchondroma (Figure, B) were discovered. Her enchondromatosis required amputation of digits that were heavy and unusable (Figure, C and D). In 2017, surveillance imaging revealed enlargement of the frontal tumor, leading to craniotomy for a WHO grade 2 astrocytoma. Ollier disease is associated with IDH mutations1 and patients must be monitored for sarcomatous transformation of enchondromas and extraosseous malignancies including gliomas.2.
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Teaching Video NeuroImage: Papilledema and Cavernous Sinus Fistula Caused by Occipital Dural Arteriovenous Malformation in a Patient With Postoperative Laryngeal Cancer

A 67-year-old man complained of red and bulging eyes for 3 months. He was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer and his bilateral internal jugular vein (IJV) was resected during the surgery. Ophthalmic examination revealed corkscrew-shaped arterialized conjunctival veins and severe bilateral papilledema. Magnetic resonance angiography revealed malformation vessels near the right sigmoid sinus (Figure). Cerebral digital subtraction angiography revealed an occipital dural arteriovenous malformation (AVM) near the right sigmoid sinus and venous drainage of the brain with a retrograde direction to cavernous sinus, superior/inferior ophthalmic vein, and finally external jugular vein, due to the resection of IJV (Video 1). After the embolization, most of the abnormal flow disappeared (Video 2), with partially improved papilledema on late follow-up. There is a very high probability that the formation of dural AVM is a complication of the neck dissection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Teaching NeuroImage: Central Pontine Myelinolysis in Diabetic Ketoacidosis

A 38-year-old woman with uncontrolled type 1 diabetes (HbA1c 12.8%) was admitted for diabetic ketoacidosis (731 mg/dL blood glucose). Hyperglycemia was corrected within 24 hours to 129 mg/dL. Upon presentation, her sodium and potassium levels were 139 and 3.9 mmol/L, respectively, remaining stable until discharge. There was no history of malnutrition or alcohol abuse.
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Fish Intake and MRI Burden of Cerebrovascular Disease in Older Adults

Background and Objective: Fish intake may prevent cerebrovascular disease (CVD), yet the mechanisms are unclear, especially regarding its impact on subclinical damage. Assuming that fish may have pleiotropic effect on cerebrovascular health, we investigated the association of fish intake with global CVD burden based on brain MRI markers. Methods: This...
SCIENCE
KevinMD.com

Diagnosis: malformation of a health care system [PODCAST]

“The diagnosis is well-established. A cure is within our reach, and the wisest among our practitioners of the healing arts are offering valuable counsel. When the U.S. government and science, in its most principled form, work together, insulated from a culture of insidious and invidious profiteering, they can put a man on the moon, and launch a helicopter on Mars. They can also deliver better health care in a much more equitable and cost-effective way. It is time for the patient to listen to her best doctors. They are giving it to her straight.”
HEALTH
This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

People with Anxiety and Depression May Need a COVID-19 Booster Shot

Given their increased risk, people with severe mental illness are also eligible to receive a booster shot for COVID-19. consistently points to a strong mind-body connection. in the United States (51.5 million) lived with a mental illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added mental health disorders, including...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis rate up after Ad26.COV2.S shot

(HealthDay)—The cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) rate is increased after Ad26.COV2.S vaccination compared with the prepandemic rate, according to a research letter published online Nov. 1 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Aneel A. Ashrani, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues compared age- and sex-specific CVST rates after...
ROCHESTER, MN
The Guardian

Teaching Assistant

Take on an all-encompassing Teaching Assistant role at a charming Lewisham Primary!. Do you hold a UK degree and are feverishly looking to enhance your school-based experience...?. Seeking a long-term career in education and looking for the first step on the ladder...?. Ribbons & Reeves are working with a leading...
EDUCATION
neurology.org

Teaching Video NeuroImage: Bilateral Horizontal Gaze Palsies With Vertical Ocular Dysmetria From a Demyelinating Lesion of the Pontine Tegmentum

Impaired bilateral conjugate horizontal saccades can occur from bilateral abducens nuclear lesions,1 as seen in our patient with multiple sclerosis (Video 1 and Figure). Each abducens nucleus is a horizontal gaze center and innervates the ipsilateral lateral rectus through the abducens fascicle and the contralateral medial rectus via the medial longitudinal fasciculus (Figure). Thus, bilateral lesions of the abducens nuclei cause complete horizontal gaze paresis.
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Association of Reproductive History With Brain MRI Biomarkers of Dementia Risk in Midlife

Methods. We evaluated 99 cognitively normal women ages 52+6 years, and 29 men ages 52+7 years, with reproductive history data, neuropsychological testing, and volumetric MRI scans. We used multiple regressions to examine associations between reproductive history indicators, voxel-wise gray matter volume (GMV), memory and global cognition scores, adjusting for demographics and midlife health indicators. Exposure variables were menopause status, age at menarche, age at menopause, reproductive span, hysterectomy status, number of children and pregnancies, use of menopause hormonal therapy (HT) and hormonal contraceptives (HC).
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Adult Cerebellar Ataxia, Axonal Neuropathy, and Sensory Impairments Caused by Biallelic SCO2 Variants

SCO2 encodes a 266-amino-acid metallochaperone involved in copper supply for the assembly of cytochrome c oxidase or complex IV (CIV). CIV is the terminal enzyme of the energy-transducing respiratory chain that transfers electrons from reduced cytochrome c to oxygen via 3 copper ions.1 SCO2 pathogenic variants were first identified in children with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, often associated with developmental delay and lactic acidosis2 (Figure, A). SCO2 variants were then reported in children with Leigh syndrome3 and early-onset axonal neuropathy,4 possibly associated with cerebellar ataxia5 (Figure, A). Here, we report heterozygous missense SCO2 variants in a 48-year-old patient presenting with a complex neurologic and sensory phenotype comprising cerebellar ataxia, sensory neuronopathy, deafness, pigmentary retinopathy, and cataract.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Predominant Spastic Paraparesis Associated With the D178N Mutation in PRNP

Spastic paraparesis is a very rare manifestation of prion diseases, occurring in both sporadic prion disease1 and inherited prion disease.2 The D178N mutation in the prion protein (PRNP) gene is associated with familial fatal insomnia (FFI) or familial Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (fCJD),3 and in some cases, FFI and fCJD overlap.4,5 Herein, we describe a patient harboring the D178N mutation in PRNP with initially predominant spastic paraparesis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Philly

Penn State Study Finds School-Based Mental Health Screening Can Help Identify Depression In Students

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — A Penn State study finds that a school-based mental health screening can help identify depression in students. Researchers at the university’s College of Medicine found students who participated in universal school-based depression screening were twice as likely to start treatment for depression. Dr. Deepa Sekhar, associate professor of pediatrics, who served as an investigator on the study, said the study provides important insights on how to tackle depression in youth. “Our study is publishing at a time when more adolescents are reporting symptoms of depression,” Sekhar said in a release. “From 2008 to 2018, the numbers increased by over 70% from 8.3% to 14.4%. During the pandemic, concerns about increasing student depression have been widespread. Suicides, which are often associated with mental health conditions, are now the second-leading cause of adolescent death.” The three-year study included more than 12,00 students in 9th through 12th grade from 14 Pennsylvania public high schools, according to Sekhar. More adolescents are reporting symptoms of depression and suicide is the second-leading cause of adolescent death.
PENN, PA

