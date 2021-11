The Presidential Search Committee will begin to interview 20 finalists for the position of university president Tuesday, according to reporting done by The State. The board will meet at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway to begin interviews. The 20 finalists were selected out of a candidate pool of 50. During a meeting on Nov. 5, the group of 50 was said to be half women and POC.

