NASA Commercial Crew Space Transportation Services: RFI for Round 2

 7 days ago

I presume you mean Cygnus. It has no LAS so big job to develop and test one plus the booster would also have to be crew rated and probably have to fly without a fairing. Don't see it ever being turned into a crew vehicle and maybe cheaper to start from...

NASA

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 Prepares for Undocking

Crew-2 Commander Shane Kimbrough and Pilot Megan McArthur are seen inside Crew Dragon Endeavour as they, along with Mission Specialists Aki Hoshide from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Thomas Pesquet representing the European Space Agency, prepared to close hatches between the spacecraft and International Space Station in preparation for their return home Monday night, Nov. 8. The Crew-2 astronauts are scheduled to splash down at 10:33 p.m. EST off the coast of Florida near Pensacola.
NASA-SpaceX mission Crew-2 lands safely after nearly 200 days in space

Four astronauts aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour safely splashed down near Florida last night, after spending nearly 200 days in space on the International Space Station (ISS). Known as Crew-2, this was the second of six NASA-SpaceX joint missions. First stop? Begging a Starbucks employee for the restroom code....
ISS astronauts return to earth in SpaceX craft

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts back to Earth after a busy six months on the International Space Station landed Monday off the coast of Florida, a NASA live broadcast showed. Slowed by the Earth's atmosphere, as well as four huge parachutes, the Dragon capsule was able to withstand the dizzying descent thanks to its heat shield. It landed in the Gulf of Mexico at 10:33 pm US Eastern Time (0333 GMT Tuesday), marking the end of the "Crew-2" mission. A boat will retrieve the capsule, and the astronauts on board will be brought back to land via helicopter.
PENSACOLA, FL
Commercialized SLS

There's a difference between commercializing the operation of SLS. This is called privatization. The RFI calls for moving certain SLS assets from government to private ownership. That would allow private owners to make hire/fire decisions that NASA can’t make that could reduce costs. Nothing inherently wrong with that. But once congressional SLS supporters realize that this RFI could lead to layoffs, salary reductions, benefits reductions, etc. back home, they’ll likely block NASA from pursuing any follow-on to this RFI. Also, to be more specific, the RFI calls for partial privatization. A lot of SLS assets would remain under NASA’s control, which complicates things and limits potential savings.
NASA, SpaceX bring home Crew-2 astronauts

The Crew-2 astronauts landed safely in the Gulf of Mexico Monday evening. The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft landed off the coast of Pensacola at 9:33 p.m. CST, bringing home NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet and some 530 pounds of hardware and scientific investigations.
HOUSTON, TX
NASASpaceFlight.com

Lunar/Martian rover

Aren’t they just going to use a Cybertruck modified accordingly?. Cybertruck seems to have the wrong form factor, given that there is no wind resistance, but yes, modified, sure, could be. This is the best official SpaceX rover artwork we have yet seen, I believe:. - Very much an Apollo...
Expedition 66 Thread

UPDATE: The undocking of NASA's @SpaceX Crew-2 mission from the @Space_Station is now scheduled for 12:05pm ET (17:05 UTC) Sun., Nov. 7. Teams continue to monitor weather conditions. Get the latest schedule & tune in for coverage of their journey home at: http://nasa.gov/live. Senior Member. Posts: 15271. Liked: 2088. Likes...
NASA HLS (Human Landing System) Lunar Landers

Dynetics’ concept is also a lot more innovative than the sort of warmed over version of the NASA reference lander that Blue bid. Also, Blue had a kind of “we’re the big boys” hubris about their National Team approach. We will see what gets proposed next time under LETS. A...
NASA and SpaceX consider returning Crew-2 before Crew-3 launches

Weather has been wreaking havoc with NASA and SpaceX’s launch plans for the SpaceX Crew-3 mission to take new crewmembers to the ISS. Previously, Crew-3 had been expected to launch on October 31, but weather along the flight path prevented that launch. It was then rescheduled for November 3, but the launch didn’t occur then either. Currently, the next opportunity for Crew-3 to launch is 9:51 PM EST on Monday, November 8.
Astra Space

The Space Segment portion of Astra’s Constellation will be deployed in three phases and be distributed at equatorial, mid-inclination and sun-synchronous (SSO) altitudes, with an estimated operational lifetime of ten years. The Initial Deployment phase of the Astra Constellation will feature a single equatorial plane comprised of 40 satellites operating...
Australian Launch services

(956.21 kB - downloaded 32 times.) Unfortunately, I can't view it as it gives up on browsers it doesn't like. So much for worldwide web compatibility!. (48.74 kB, 933x1182 - viewed 17 times.) (34.11 kB, 637x527 - viewed 16 times.) Akin's Laws of Spacecraft Design #1: Engineering is done with...
NASA delays Crew-3 launch, debates timing of Crew-2 return from space station

ORLANDO, Fla. – The launch of the NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission has been delayed to Monday night at the earliest as the space agency debates whether to return Crew-2 from the space station beforehand. The decision to delay the early Saturday launch from Florida’s Space Coast, announced Thursday afternoon, comes...
ORLANDO, FL
NASA, SpaceX Evaluate ISS Crew Exchange Options

HOUSTON—NASA and SpaceX on Nov. 5 continued to assess how best to schedule a planned crew rotation aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in response to a challenging weather outlook affecting a Falcon 9 Crew-3 Dragon launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Under discussion was whether to... Subscription Required.
HOUSTON, TX
Virgin Orbit General Discussion

Rule 1 of a Virgin space company: get the local partner to pay for the ground infrastructure in return for bringing them some new capability. They got New Mexico to do this 16 years ago, but those guys are still waiting for Virgin Galactic to deliver. About $250 million spent and still another year to go before any actual commercial tourism flights.
Superheavy landing mechanism

Why have they put so much effort into building the Catch Arms so quickly? Do they really need the arms to stack Starship onto the Booster? Or can't they just use a crane for that? They're certainly not going to be executing any Catches on the first flight. So why divert effort into constructing these arms so soon?
