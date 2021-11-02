NASA Commercial Crew Space Transportation Services: RFI for Round 2

There's a difference between commercializing the operation of SLS. This is called privatization. The RFI calls for moving certain SLS assets from government to private ownership. That would allow private owners to make hire/fire decisions that NASA can’t make that could reduce costs. Nothing inherently wrong with that. But once congressional SLS supporters realize that this RFI could lead to layoffs, salary reductions, benefits reductions, etc. back home, they’ll likely block NASA from pursuing any follow-on to this RFI. Also, to be more specific, the RFI calls for partial privatization. A lot of SLS assets would remain under NASA’s control, which complicates things and limits potential savings.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 15 HOURS AGO