Tim Hyers helped reshape the Boston Red Sox’s approach at the plate over the last few years and he is now off to see what else is out there for him. Hyers declined the Sox’s offer for him to stay on the coaching staff for the 2022 season, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Hyers now joins first base coach Tom Goodwin among coaching staff members not presently slated to return next season.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO