NFL

Von Miller to wear number 40 with Rams

By Turf Show Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as LA Rams receiver Cooper Kupp starts to challenge Elroy Hirsch’s legendary production with the franchise, here comes Von...

fox40jackson.com

Rams acquire Von Miller in blockbuster trade: reports

Von Miller appears to have a new team. The Denver Broncos traded the eight-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro linebacker to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday for 2022 and 2023 second-round draft picks, according to multiple reports. Outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and defensive end DeShawn Williams of the...
NFL
Von Miller
Rams acquire Broncos legend Von Miller

Von Miller is one of the best players to ever play for the Denver Broncos. That tenure ended on Monday. The Broncos great has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Denver is receiving two draft picks in the package. The first pick will be a 2022 second-round draft pick....
NFL
Rams Already Reveal Contract Intentions With Von Miller

The Los Angeles Rams made the move of the NFL trade deadline by acquiring legendary pass-rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos. It cost the team both a second and third-round pick, but Denver is paying nearly all of Miller’s salary, which makes this a great deal for both sides.
NFL
Von Miller Can Turn the Rams Defense Into a Nightmare

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Rams general manager Les Snead is sending multiple picks to acquire a star defensive talent at the NFL trade deadline. It’s a headline from a few years ago, when Snead sent multiple first-round picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire disgruntled star cornerback Jalen Ramsey—but it’s also a headline from yesterday, as Snead sent second- and third-round picks in the upcoming draft for Broncos edge rusher Von Miller. Of course, when Snead snagged Ramsey, he was getting a 25-year-old corner in his athletic prime—the best player at his position. In Von, he’s getting a 32-year-old pass rusher who once was the best player at his position and isn’t any longer.
NFL
Now that Von Miller is a Ram, are the Broncos dead in the water?

In case you somehow missed it, the Broncos made a blockbuster move before the trade deadline when they sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of draft picks. After that, George Paton mostly sat on his hands, to the consternation of a significant portion of Broncos Country that believed the Miller trade should have been the start of a true rebuild. Instead, the Broncos first year general manager sent a rookie who hadn’t played a snap to the Philadelphia Eagles before sitting down to study his notes before the press conference Tuesday.
NFL
Von Miller inactive for LA Rams' showdown with Titans

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Von Miller will not make his debut for the Los Angeles Rams against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night. Miller is inactive with an injured ankle, the Rams announced 90 minutes before kickoff in the meeting of conference leaders at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles (7-1)...
NFL
How the Denver Broncos defense looks without Von Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Turns out, the Denver Broncos Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars held special significance. With the trade that sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams a week ago, that game marked the last time the team's top pass-rushers -- Miller and Bradley Chubb -- lined up in the same defensive formation for the Broncos. Chubb, the No. 5 overall pick of the 2018 draft, went to injured reserve the following week and hasn't played since.
NFL
Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
