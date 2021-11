In the beginning of October, the first new labor agreement between John Deere and its union workers was announced. But just a few short days later, employees voted against the agreement and went on strike starting Oct. 14. Now, over the weekend, negotiators with the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) and John Deere announced the two had reached a second tentative agreement.

