Photo 233389137 © Bodrova Natalia | Dreamstime.com. The name Meta already exists; but of course it does. The branding was peacefully in use by an Arizona-based computer and tech accessory maker called Meta PCs, until Facebook announced on October 28 that it would now go by the name of Meta. The overhaul marked the start of its building of a metaverse where people can interact in immersive ways—beyond scopes of the social network of the same name and affiliated services like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO