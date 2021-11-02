Week 8 Monday Night Football Live: Giants vs. Chiefs

Lions 0-8 Eagles (via Dolphins) 1-7 It should also be noted, in terms of trade capital, that the Dolphins pick twelfth (via 49ers), and the Eagles pick again at 14 (via Colts) Despite being higher in most statistical categories, the Lions are just barely worse at winning than the Texans. Unfortunately, they haven’t had the pleasure of beating up an unprepared college coach fresh out of an unorganized offseason program, which appears to be Houston's only recipe for outplaying opponents. Keep patience, fellow Texans fans. Detroit won’t have a chance to record their first win this week since they have a bye.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO