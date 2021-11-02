CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 8 Monday Night Football Live: Giants vs. Chiefs

By Jeremy_Brener
Battle Red Blog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the eighth Monday Night Football game of 2021, Daniel Jones and the New York Giants head to Arrowhead Stadium to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. After starting the season...

AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Says Chiefs vs. Packers Will Have Notable Guest

In less than a week, football fans will get to see one of the best games of the season as the Green Bay Packers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Kansas City for a massive showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While the Chiefs have struggled this season, they opened as the betting favorite.
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reasons abound for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' struggles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Turn on the TV or listen to talk radio and just about everyone has an opinion on why Patrick Mahomes is playing so poorly. He's a sleep-deprived new dad who spent too much time doing commercials and endorsements in the offseason. He was galivanting around the world, popping up in exotic locales or at celebrity golf tournaments, rather than spending long days poring over game film or studying the playbook in the wake of an embarrassing Super Bowl loss.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

2022 NFL Draft: The Race For The First Overall Pick

Lions 0-8 Eagles (via Dolphins) 1-7 It should also be noted, in terms of trade capital, that the Dolphins pick twelfth (via 49ers), and the Eagles pick again at 14 (via Colts) Despite being higher in most statistical categories, the Lions are just barely worse at winning than the Texans. Unfortunately, they haven’t had the pleasure of beating up an unprepared college coach fresh out of an unorganized offseason program, which appears to be Houston's only recipe for outplaying opponents. Keep patience, fellow Texans fans. Detroit won’t have a chance to record their first win this week since they have a bye.
NFL
