Underaged Halloween party leads to assault on teen

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An underaged party on Halloween turned violent. A teen boy was badly hurt.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted video of the fight on their Facebook page in hopes of getting tips or more video evidence.

It shows a teen punched and knocked to the ground by one person and then kicked while on the ground by several others. Authorities say the victim was a juvenile and the attackers included both adults and juveniles. They attackers, the post indicates, showed up at the party uninvited at about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office indicated it happened in the street outside the home where the underaged party was taking place in a subdivision at Colbern Road and Jacob Lane. It is at the edge of Lee’s Summit nearby Lake Jacomo.

“The juveniles involved are believed to be from the Blue Springs area and attend the Blue Springs School District,” the sheriff’s office post read.

Initially the sheriff’s office included not just the video of the fight but also a photo of two people involved whom they were seeking to identify. Within a few hours, the photo was removed with an update indicating they had identified the pair thanks to assistance from those who saw the post.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether parents were home at the house where that party was happening or what kind of charges are being considered.

They are asking anyone with additional video or information to contact Detective Cox at 816-541-8017 Ext. 72231