Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of The Witcher and as you might expect following the end of the first season, it teases the coming war. That war will see Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia aka The Witcher, Freya Allan’s Ciri, Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer, and more weaving their way through it, too, all while fighting monsters and magic, of course. As the trailer notes, “something has changed” and the world is acting strange – there’s a war, monsters roam freely when they should be hibernating, and for everyone that isn’t Geralt, it seems like the end of days. For Geralt, though, it’s just “horses**t,” as he’s already lived through “three supposed end of days.”

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO