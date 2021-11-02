Faces of Henrico Business – Bridget Holt-Taylor, Sowing Seeds Academy

Pizza Republic, 5607 Lakeside Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: an employee stated that there isn’t a “person in charge” when the manager is not present; a certified food protection manager was not on site; back hand sink and employee restroom are missing paper towels; sanitizer bucket is in the hand sink (hand sinks are for handwashing only); several cans of pineapple are severely dented; microwave is dirty with food debris; sanitizer level in sani bucket is at zero; temperatures of marinara, cheese, garlic in oil, shredded cheddar cheese and grilled chicken on the pizza prep line are elevated; containers of parmesan, salt, flour and dough water are not labeled; a dusty computer/keyboard is being stored above the pizza prep line; pizza prep unit has torn gaskets and the unit is not keeping food at the proper temperature; observed heavy ice buildup in reach-in freezer; side of pizza prep unit, outside of microwave, sides of equipment, mop sink and employee restroom toilet are dirty; wall behind pizza prep unit is splattered with sauce; fan guard in walk-in is very dusty.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO