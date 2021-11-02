CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faces of Henrico Business – Bridget Holt-Taylor, Sowing Seeds Academy

By Citizen Staff
 7 days ago
Bridget Holt-Taylor, Sowing Seeds Academy (Analise Beres for the Henrico Citizen)

Employee name: Bridget Holt-Taylor

Position: Owner

Time with company: 2 years

Location:

2630 New Market Road, Henrico VA 23231

Website: sowingseedsacademy.business.site

* * *

Faces of Henrico Business is a regular feature spotlighting employees of Henrico businesses. Would you like to be featured? Email a photo of yourself at your business location to citizen@henricocitizen.com.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

