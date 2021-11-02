Trustee’s corner

I hope our November news update finds you enjoying autumn and ready for the holiday season. The Comprehensive Plan Audit Steering Committee will soon take shape as a number of residents have volunteered to serve in this capacity. The trustees are in the process of reviewing applications in order to select...
COVID mitigation strategies have become politicized to the detriment of us all and nothing said during the public commentary at the October 28th Bedford Public Schools Board meeting illustrates that sad fact better than the comments made by Bedford Township Trustee, Craig Montri. Information from scientists and medical experts about...
Readers of this column may have heard the term, “project-based learning” or the acronym, “PBL.” What does it all mean?. Across the Revere Local School District our students are engaged in higher-order thinking skills that are often referenced as, Project-Based Learning. While completing projects and working in groups has historically been a part of schooling, PBL is a different way of creating opportunities for students to personalize and become actively engaged in their own learning.
Watertown voters will be selecting the Trustees for the Watertown Free Public Library on Nov. 2. There are three spots available in the 2021 election. The Board of Library Trustees oversees the budget for the Watertown Library and works with the Library staff on how to spend the budget, as well as working on special projects and initiatives at the library. They also hire and evaluate the Library Director.
The Seymour Public Library's budget for next year has been approved and a trustee for the town of Fleming was elected. Community members were able in vote in a budget referendum and trustee election held by the Seymour Public Library District Oct. 26. The proposed 2022 budget passed 67-2, the Auburn library said in a news release.
While the number of COVID-19 cases seems to be going down across the state, the pandemic’s impact on lumber isn’t. In fact, the problem is stalling a much need affordable housing project in Clearwater.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Applications to become a community grant reviewer with Mayor Brandon Scott’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) opened Monday.
Applicants chosen will review grant applications from community-based organizations looking to promote public safety in their respective neighborhoods. MONSE began accepting grant requests through its grants portal on Oct. 1.
“We are excited about this next step in the grant application review process,” Mayor Scott said. “I want to encourage anyone committed to building a better, safer Baltimore to apply to be a MONSE Community Grant Reviewer. This is about centering our communities in the conversation about how to enhance public safety in a meaningful and sustainable way.”
The Mayor’s Office said anyone that has an interest in or is an expert in MONSE’s five funding priorities are encouraged to apply. Those priorities are:
Community Violence Intervention,
Youth Justice,
Community Healing,
Victim Services,
and Re-entry.
The application to be a reviewer consists of four questions and is due Dec. 3. If an applicant is selected, a selection notification will come Dec. 7.
Complete the four-question application at monse.baltimorecity.gov.
Five Independence City Council members will keep their seats after being re-elected with two new members joining them, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections unofficial election results. David Grendel will return as Vice Mayor as he received the most votes at 1,475 (12.97%). He was followed by former...
As part of the process for requesting a polytechnic designation for Humboldt State University, President Tom Jackson, Jr. will present a proposal to the California State University Board of Trustees for the University’s name to be formally changed to California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt. The following message was shared with...
HARDING TWP. – Former Township Committeeman Devanshu “Dev” Modi is among two who have been named the County College of Morris Board of Trustees. The Morris County Board of County Commissioners released the appointment of two new members to the County College of Morris (CCM) Board of Trustees and the reappointment of a trustee to the 10-member board.
Pennsylvania school districts will be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January.
According to two education officials who were briefed on the plan, Governor Tom Wolf is set to make the announcement today.
Former Washoe County School Board Trustee Jacqueline Calvert’s residency could get a second investigation. The board will consider at tomorrow’s meeting to “possibly take action to use the Gunderson Law Firm to complete the investigation and conduct … legal research.”. The school district’s legal counsel already hired Gunderson to investigate...
Two state representatives who initially refused to disclose their vaccination status have since reversed course and complied with the House's vaccine mandate, Speaker Ronald Mariano said while continuing to voice his concerns about the challenges of reopening the State House to the public.
Hudson Community First named its “Take a Second Make a Difference” 2021 awardees. The award recognizes community members who have made a difference for local youth. The 2021 class includes:. Laurie Allen, a math teacher and Junior Leadership Hudson advisor at Western Reserve Academy, was recognized for being a student...
NORTHAMPTON — Voters removed two longtime incumbents from the Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School board of trustees on Tuesday, replacing John Cotton after 20 years and Thomas FitzGerald after 16 years. Unofficial results from the city clerk’s office show Julie Spencer-Robinson with a resounding victory for one of three...
After a decennial census, all levels of government are required to redraw their district maps to reflect changes in the population to ensure equal numbers of residents represented. On April 30, 2021, Hudson and Akron League of Women Voters met with the Summit County Council president and staff to discuss the 2021 District Apportionment process referencing the county charter and League’s guidelines for fair redistricting.
The University of Louisville Board of Trustees at its Oct. 29 meeting ratified the Faculty Accountability Policy, which articulates an equal, consistent process for the administration to follow in instances of faculty misconduct. Faculty Senate Chair David Schultz noted that that development of the policy was a two-year process which...
