(CBS4) – After months of navigating shifts from in-person to at-home learning, school districts across Colorado are facing a new hurdle. “Right now, we are suffering from a variety of different types of pressures,” said Drew Adams, Director of Talent Development for Adams 14 School District. Administrators in that district sent a letter to families about schools closing on Friday due to staff shortages, mainly due to a lack of substitutes. “Everything will be closed, all district offices. It will be similar to if we had a natural disaster some or some other emergency scenario like a snow day where we were unable...

