From the police chief

 7 days ago

Could we be having any more of an amazing fall than what we are? The weather has been great and the forecast looks good for the next several weeks. I love this time of year, warm days and cool mornings. I enjoy taking a little extra time in the morning on...

Times-Journal

Funeral services announced for Ider police chief

Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree passed away Saturday after a battle with COVID-19. Crabtree, age 65, was hospitalized in early October. He had served as Ider’s police chief since 2011. Crabtree originally went to Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro for treatment on Oct. 9 and was later flown to Memorial...
IDER, AL
cruisinmaine.com

New Chief of the Bureau of Capitol Police To Be Sworn In

Matthew Clancy to be sworn in as Maine’s New Capitol Police Chief, Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 11 am at the Department of Public Safety. Matthew Clancy is a 35-year veteran law enforcement professional who spent 19 of those years as a Police Chief. Clancy recently served as the interim Police Chief in Plympton, Massachusetts where he had served as the permanent Police Chief for more than eight years. Before his interim position in Plympton, he served as the Chief of Police in Duxbury, Massachusetts.
CBS Miami

Wanted: New Hialeah Police Chief As Sergio Velázquez Leaves Top Cop Position

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – The City of Hialeah will soon be searching for a new police chief. Monday, newly elected Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo announced the departure of Sergio Velázquez as Police Chief. The statement from Mayor Bovo’s office said Chief Velázquez will be on leave with pay until December 31, 2021. Bovo appointed Deputy Chief George Fuente as Acting Chief while a selection process, that will not exceed 120 days, is underway for a new Police Chief. “I thank Chief Velázquez for his service. I have always stressed the importance of utmost professionalism for the City of Hialeah Police Department in order to provide our residents the public safety that they expect and deserve. In the coming days, I will be making public the selection process for the new Police Chief,” concluded Mayor Bovo.” Bovo did not specify why Velázquez was leaving.
HIALEAH, FL
wgel.com

Neece Takes Over As Greenville Police Chief

Stefan Neece is officially police chief for the City of Greenville. Click below to hear Neece being sworn in by the person who appointed him, City Clerk and Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson, at a ceremony Monday morning:. Neece, a Greenville native, began his career with the city in...
GREENVILLE, IL
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police Department announces new Chief of Police

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Mayor Kimbley Craig announced the new Salinas Police Chief Monday morning. Interim Police Chief Roberto Filice was promoted to Chief of Police. "He has been a significant part of the shift in the face and attitude and direction of salinas police dept over the last five years," Craig said. "The focus on The post Salinas Police Department announces new Chief of Police appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
newsradioklbj.com

Lakeway Council Approves New Police Chief

The Lakeway City Council on Monday unanimously approved the hire of Glen Koen as the next Chief of Police. Koen is a graduate of Round Rock High School and the University of Texas in Austin. Additionally, he graduated as valedictorian from the West Point Leadership Academy. “I am grateful for...
LAKEWAY, TX
933kwto.com

Ash Grove Needs Police Chief & More Officers

The city of Ash Grove is looking for a new police chief and some more officers. Mayor Les Gardner says the former police chief accepted a position with a larger police department in the St. Louis area and other officers have left for different careers. He says he believes the...
ASH GROVE, MO
WOWT

Papillion police department names new deputy chief

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Papillion Police Department selected a new Deputy Chief on Tuesday. The department has promoted Orin Orchard to the role of Deputy Chief, previously held by Chris Whitted. Whitted was recently appointed to Police Chief, leaving the position vacant. Orchard has been on the Papillion Police...
PAPILLION, NE
mooresvilletribune.com

Josh Watson named new police chief in Troutman

The town of Troutman announced the selection of Josh Watson as chief of police for the Troutman Police Department after a competitive applicant search and process. Watson brings 21 years of accomplished law enforcement experience, with extensive background and training in patrol, traffic enforcement, K-9 policing, community policing, administration, supervision and leadership.
TROUTMAN, NC
wchstv.com

Karl Colder appointed new Huntington police chief

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Huntington has a new police chief. Mayor Steve Williams appointed retired federal law enforcement officer Karl Colder as the new chief. Colder has 32 years of career leadership and professional investigative experience with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration. Since retiring,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Milford Daily News

Public input sought for new Ashland police chief

ASHLAND — Town Manager Michael Herbert is seeking the public’s input on how to replace retired Police Chief Vincent Alfano. Alfano retired on June 30, two years after he was named permanent chief. He had come out of retirement to take the job on an interim basis after Craig Davis retired in March 2019, then was named permanent chief in July.
ASHLAND, MA
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

23-year Claremont police veteran named chief

A 23-year veteran of the Claremont Police Department will soon lead the agency. Capt. Aaron Fate will step into the role of police chief Thursday, Nov. 11, City Manager Adam Pirrie announced Monday, Nov. 1. Fate will be sworn in at a public ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the Doubletree by Hilton in Claremont.
CLAREMONT, CA
vicksburgnews.com

Hattiesburg swears in first female police chief

Last week, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker officially swore in Peggy Sealy as the city’s first female police chief. Sealy has been serving as interim chief since the retirement of former Chief Anthony Parker in December, whom she had served beside as assistant chief for three years. In January, Sealy assumed the post and Hardy Sims was appointed as assistant police chief.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WSAZ

Interim police chief named in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - New faces in leadership roles say they’ve taken positive steps toward getting the village of Chesapeake back on track. At a special meeting Monday night, Chesapeake Village Council members approved naming Sgt. Josh Sammons, the highest-ranking officer still with the department, as their interim police chief.
CHESAPEAKE, OH
wbfo.org

Greece police chief resigns after highway crash

Just days after an accident that totaled his town-issued vehicle, Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe has resigned. That word came on Monday, following the accident which happened early Thursday morning. It didn’t become known to the public until Saturday when the Monroe County District Attorney’s office issued a press release saying that it was asked by the town to investigate the accident.
GREECE, NY
York Dispatch Online

Woman missing since Monday found dead

A 57-year-old Lancaster County woman who went missing Monday has been found dead, police said Wednesday morning. Police discovered Jennifer Herr’s body Tuesday evening in the Lancaster County Central Park off Rockford Road in West Lampeter Township. Her Toyota Prius had been found parked there earlier in the day, according...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WMBB

Jury finds Fountain murder suspect guilty in 13 minutes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of murder Thursday following a three day trial. Investigators said Asher Martin attacked and killed Christopher Whaley in April of last year. “Martin, 22, was found guilty of second-degree murder and principal to arson for nearly severing […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

