GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bearish impulse eyes sub-1.3600 area

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD remains pressured for the third consecutive day. Sustained trading below 200-DMA, clear downside break of 50-DMA favor sellers as MACD teases bears. Four-month-old horizontal area in focus, early October tops probe immediate declines. GBP/USD stays pressured around a three-week low,...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears taking control below 83.80 support

While the bias is to the downside following a failed attempt to 85.00 in recent days, there are still prospects of a restest of the old support near 84.50 prior to a downside continuation. This falls in line with the 50% mean reversion level of the current bearish impulse. With...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: 10-DMA probes recovery moves

EUR/USD bulls pause after two-day uptrend, keeps short-term resistance breakout. Firmer RSI, Momentum line back buyers below two-month-old key trend line hurdle. Horizontal area from early October restricts short-term downside. EUR/USD struggles to extend the two-day rebound, seesaws around 1.1590-85 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the major currency pair...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes acceptance above 1.3570 to unleash additional recovery

GBP/USD rebounds firmly from two-month lows, recaptures 1.3550. Brexit woes amid looming Article 16 trigger pose risks to the cable’s recovery. Bearish daily RSI keeps the sellers hopeful, as 1.3570 offers stiff resistance. GBP/USD is consolidating the recent recovery rally from two-month lows of 1.3424, as buyers continue to challenge...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF risk reversal jumps the most in a week

The options market turns most bullish on the USD/CHF in over a week, per the latest data from Reuters. One-month risk reversal (RR) of USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, snaps a three-day downtrend to rise the most since November 01, per Reuters. That said, the latest USD/CHF RR is +0.150 versus the -0.050 figure marked on Friday.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Sterling Looks to Make up Lost Ground as Dollar Declines

GBP/USD recovering from Band of England reality check. Relevant Technical Levels for GBP/USD as the pair looks to regain lost ground. IG Client Sentiment mixed, despite nearly 70% net-long (GBP/USD) positioning. Sterling Regains Ground after Stern BoE Reality Check. The rate decision of the November 4th Bank of England (BoE)...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates near $1,825 area, two-month tops

Gold consolidates three-day uptrend around two-month low, sidelined of late. Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over Fed’s next moves despite reflation fears. US dollar drops despite downbeat Treasury yields, Fed Chair Powell’s speech eyed. Update: Gold extended its sideways consolidative price move through the early North American session and remained...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears gear up for a breakout

The US Producer Price Index held steady at 8.6% YoY in October. European policymakers are diverging on their vision about a rate hike. EUR/USD retreated from around 1.1600, could retest the year low at 1.1512. The EUR/USD pair trades marginally lower on a daily basis as the greenback becomes more...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold and Bitcoin prices hold steady as inflation expectations rise

The euro continued its bullish trend in the evening session as investors priced in higher inflation in Europe. The biggest concern is energy since the price of natural gas has risen substantially in the past few weeks. At the same time, there are signs that these prices will keep rising as Russia has shown no signs that it will boost gas prices in Europe. Meanwhile, in a statement, George Lane, the chief economist at the ECB warned that the bank will likely hold steady for longer than expected. He cited rising cases in some countries and the fact that inflation remains lower than in the US. Later today, the euro will react to a speech by Christine Lagarde.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Reveals new pattern

The AUD/USD breaking of the previous pattern has occurred in a channel-up pattern. The minor pattern was added to the chart on Tuesday. Meanwhile, note that the pair has been respecting the support of the 50-hour simple moving average and the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point at 0.7431.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

The currency pair has broken through 1.1566 upwards and suggests further correction to 1.1626. When this level is reached, a wave of decline might start, heading fro 1.1480. The currency pair broke through 1.3508 upwards and suggests further correction to 1.3629. After this level is reached, we expect a decline by the trend to 1.3333.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3444; (P) 1.3477; (R1) 1.3528; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains mildly on the downside for 1.3410 low. Firm break there will confirm resumption of larger decline from 1.4248 and target 1.3164 fibonacci level next. On the upside, above 1.3604 minor resistance will mix up the near term outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Downside resumes towards 1.3425 amid Brexit woes

GBP/USD reverses Friday’s rebound, two-month lows back in sight. Cautious BOE, USD bounce and Brexit woes weigh on the cable. Bearish daily RSI points to more weakness on the cards. GBP/USD is reversing Friday’s swift pullback, as the bears fight back control, looking to retest the critical demand area around...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price rebound continue?

The technical analysis of the EUR/USD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 has fallen below the 200-period moving average MA(200) but is attempting to rebound after hitting four-month low last Friday. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1575. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.1550. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Chances of Recovery

The disappointment that the Bank of England did not announce its monetary policy tightening last week continues to put pressure on all GBP pairs without exception. In the case of the GBP/USD, it fell to the 1.3424 support level, its lowest in a month, before settling around the 1.3485 level as of this writing. Last Thursday's session and the timing of the Bank of England announcement was disastrous for the GBP/USD currency pair, as it plunged nearly 200 pips in one day. The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to keep the interest rate unchanged at 0.1%. The market had expected a 6-3 vote. Commenting on the bank's decisions, Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics said: “The BoE's decision to keep monetary policy unchanged surprised the markets. But it was in line with our expectations and guidance from the previous MPC who wanted to see evidence regarding the impact of the end of the vacation scheme before the outing. We strongly prefer an increase in interest rates in February compared to December."
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Control Still in Place

The EUR/USD suffered last week as it fell to the 1.1513 support level, the lowest in more than 15 months, and settled around 1.1563 at the beginning of this week's trading. The euro is still weaker due to the slowdown in economic activity in the Eurozone led by Germany due to supply chain problems and the refusal of the European Central Bank to tighten its monetary policy at this stage.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3530-35 area, fresh session top amid weaker USD

GBP/USD attracted some buying near the mid-1.3400s amidst renewed USD selling. The prevalent risk-on environment acted as a headwind for the safe-haven USD. Rebounding US bond yields might limit the USD slide and cap gains for the major. Dovish BoE and Brexit jitters might further hold bulls back from placing...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Reaches September low levels

On Friday morning, the GBP/USD currency pair reached the zone of the September and October low levels at 1.3413/1.3433. A passing of the support zone at 1.3413/1.3433 would leave the pair with no close-by technical support on the hourly candle chart. The pair could look for support in round exchange rate levels as the 1.3400 and 1.3350. However, take into account that at the start of next week new weekly pivot points will impact the pair. Namely, support levels could be placed in the range from 1.3400 to 1.3350.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up

USD: Now that the long-awaited Fed taper decision is here, the focus will turn to the rate outlook for 2022. However, while NFP tends to garner traders attention each month given the implications for Fed policy, in light of the Fed’s decision out of the way, I would expect a more muted affair for today’s NFP. Unless of course, the jobs report deviates notably from consensus.
MARKETS

