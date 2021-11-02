GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bearish impulse eyes sub-1.3600 area

The disappointment that the Bank of England did not announce its monetary policy tightening last week continues to put pressure on all GBP pairs without exception. In the case of the GBP/USD, it fell to the 1.3424 support level, its lowest in a month, before settling around the 1.3485 level as of this writing. Last Thursday's session and the timing of the Bank of England announcement was disastrous for the GBP/USD currency pair, as it plunged nearly 200 pips in one day. The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to keep the interest rate unchanged at 0.1%. The market had expected a 6-3 vote. Commenting on the bank's decisions, Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics said: “The BoE's decision to keep monetary policy unchanged surprised the markets. But it was in line with our expectations and guidance from the previous MPC who wanted to see evidence regarding the impact of the end of the vacation scheme before the outing. We strongly prefer an increase in interest rates in February compared to December."

