Week 9 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings: Are Zack Moss and Khalil Herbert options to trust?

The six-team byes are done for the year, and while there are still plenty of high-quality players yet to take a week off, there's a decent chance last week was the worst overall week for most fantasy football teams. Couple that with the fact that we're past the halfway point of fantasy regular season, and there should be plenty of owners looking to make some trades. That requires identifying positions of need, finding the right buy-low trade targets on other teams and sell-high candidates on your own, and reaching out to an owner who's actually willing to make a fair deal. It's a complicated process, but, as always, FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 8 Stock Watch that includes Patrick Mahomes, Khalil Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Tyler Higbee, Calvin Ridley, and Darrell Henderson, among others.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO