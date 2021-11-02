CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 9 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings: Are Zack Moss and Khalil Herbert options to trust?

By Ben Rolfe
profootballnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we head into the second half of the 2021 fantasy football season, what are our Week 9 flex rankings as managers look to decide who they can trust next week? With four teams on a bye, there will be a number of fantasy teams scrambling to try and set their...

www.profootballnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Buy-Low, Sell-High Stock Watch: Patrick Mahomes, Khalil Herbert among trade candidates heading into Week 8

The six-team byes are done for the year, and while there are still plenty of high-quality players yet to take a week off, there's a decent chance last week was the worst overall week for most fantasy football teams. Couple that with the fact that we're past the halfway point of fantasy regular season, and there should be plenty of owners looking to make some trades. That requires identifying positions of need, finding the right buy-low trade targets on other teams and sell-high candidates on your own, and reaching out to an owner who's actually willing to make a fair deal. It's a complicated process, but, as always, FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 8 Stock Watch that includes Patrick Mahomes, Khalil Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Tyler Higbee, Calvin Ridley, and Darrell Henderson, among others.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Early Week 10: Rashod Bateman, Devin Singletary must starts?

As we pass the midway point of the fantasy football season, making start ’em or sit ’em decisions begin to carry even more weight as teams separate themselves from the pack. With not all matchups being equal, here are our top start ’em and sit ’em plays for Week 10 of fantasy football.
NFL
ABC7 Chicago

NFL Week 8 fantasy football questions and answers: Reporters give advice on Jerry Jeudy, Khalil H...

Many a successful NFL season, and by the same token, many a successful fantasy football season, is determined by a team's relative health. For actual teams as well as fantasy managers, when a player such as Christian McCaffrey goes down, it's a difficult pill to swallow. There simply isn't much you can do. Some teams have better backups than others, and some fantasy managers actually will handcuff starters with the No. 2 on the same team (it makes perfect sense with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, for instance).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Packers#Jets#American Football#Detroit Lions#Minnesota Vikings Bal 4#Kansas City Chiefs#Den 12#Wr#Buffalo Bills Jax#Cincinnati Bengals#Cle 16#Ja Marr Chase#Ne#Chi 24
profootballnetwork.com

David Montgomery Start/Sit Week 9: Not worth the Monday Night Football gamble

Fantasy football managers face quite the dilemma with Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery. Having been sidelined by a knee injury since Week 5, Montgomery practiced this week in preparation for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Because he’s playing on Monday night, fantasy managers are going...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Week 9 RB Rankings: What should you do with Khalil Herbert and Chase Edmonds?

With Week 9 set to kick into high gear on Sunday, what are our RB rankings this week? Which backs can you trust to deliver for you this weekend, and which running backs should you have concerns about starting?. The below rankings are intended as a guide for half-PPR formats....
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Khalil Herbert or David Montgomery: Should you start Herbert because of Montgomery’s injury?

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery looks like he’s going to play in tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been on the shelf since Week 5, opening room for rookie RB Khalil Herbert to build a role. With Montgomery set to return, fantasy football managers that have kept a roster spot open in their lineup have to decide whether or not to trust him tonight.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
nbcsportsedge.com

Add Devonta Freeman, Drop Khalil Herbert on Week 10 waivers

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the Week 10 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2021...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy