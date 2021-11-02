Cop26: Swearing Greta Thunberg cheered by protesters in Glasgow park

Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg slammed the COP26 Summit as a ‘failure’ when she spoke at a youth protest in Glasgow. Greta Thunberg, 18, has taken aim at world leaders, calling the COP26 summit a “failure” on November 5, while leading a youth protest outside the venue of the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. “It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure. It should be obvious that we cannot solve the crisis with the same methods that got us into it in the first place,” she said. “The COP has turned into a PR event, where leaders are giving beautiful speeches and announcing fancy commitments and targets, while behind the curtains governments of the Global North countries are still refusing to take any drastic climate action.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO