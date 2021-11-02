CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Cop26: Swearing Greta Thunberg cheered by protesters in Glasgow park

By Julia Saqui
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 120 world leaders have come together for the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow – and Greta...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 173

E@gles
7d ago

Parents should not allow their kids to do what this child did. Children this age have no idea what’s actually going on in the country unless their being coach on what to say .

Reply(6)
80
What's Next???
7d ago

Nasty little girl with big issues.....keeps on running her mouth to stay relevant. She needs to go back to school and get an education.

Reply(2)
81
Bill Webster
7d ago

"they can take our fossil fuels, but they'll never take our FREEEEEEEDOM!!!" -braveheart parody. I'll be here all week. 2 shows saturday. try the haggis.

Reply(2)
30
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ridiculed after attack on Greta Thunberg backfires

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been widely condemned after attacking 18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, after her speech outside Cop26.In Glasgow, Ms Thunberg said: “No more blah blah blah”, in reference to climate summit talks between world leaders. “No more whatever the f**k they’re doing inside there,” she added. Boebert’s “tell me without telling me” joke relating to the speech went down like a lead balloon on Twitter. “Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting,” wrote the Colorado congresswoman.“How adult of you to pick on a kid,”...
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson faces backlash over ‘weird’ and ‘angry’ Greta Thunberg comments

Jeremy Clarkson has faced condemnation for comments he recently made about teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.In a column for The Sunday Times, the former Top Gear host wrote that Thunberg, 18, needed a “smacked bottom”.“I simply don’t get the Thunberg phenomenon,” wrote Clarkson.“She has no knowledge of how the world works, no manners and no letters after her name because instead of going to school, she’s been busy sailing round the world so she can be mardy and abusive to grown-ups. What she needs is a smacked bottom.”Thunberg has been praised for her work as an environmental campaigner, which...
The Independent

Greta Thunberg mocks greenwashing with pledge to go ‘net-zero on swear words’

Greta Thunberg has pledged to go “net-zero on swear words” in a jibe at carbon offsetting. The 18-year-old campaigner said that “in the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice”Her joke came after the environmental campaigner was filmed leading crowds in a rude chant outside Cop26 in Glasgow.Footage showed Ms Thunberg and the crowd singing “you can shove your climate crisis up your arse” on Monday.And she told them: “Inside COP there are politicians pretending to take our future seriously.“We say no more blah-blah-blah, no more exploitation of people, nature...
AOL Corp

Greta Thunberg is playing an inside/outside game at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland — At this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference, few world leaders and celebrities are commanding more attention than 18-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Though not officially invited to attend the conference, Thunberg was mobbed by fans when she arrived by train in Glasgow. "I think that many...
Shropshire Star

Greta Thunberg to address climate campaigners at Cop26 rally

Sweden’s climate activist Greta Thunberg will speak at the rally in Glasgow on November 6. Greta Thunberg will speak to tens thousands of climate campaigners at a rally in Glasgow as the city hosts Cop26. The Swedish activist has been confirmed as one of the speakers at the Cop26 Coalition’s...
AFP

Protesters demand climate action in global rally

Tens of thousands of protesters braved rain and wind in Glasgow Saturday as part of worldwide demonstrations against what campaigners say is a failure of crunch UN climate talks to act fast enough to tame global warming. - Widespread demos - Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said the summit had gone nowhere near far enough in a speech at Friday's youth march in Glasgow, where she labelled the conference "a failure".
HollywoodLife

Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg, 18, Leads Protest Of Thousands At COP26 Climate Summit

Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg slammed the COP26 Summit as a ‘failure’ when she spoke at a youth protest in Glasgow. Greta Thunberg, 18, has taken aim at world leaders, calling the COP26 summit a “failure” on November 5, while leading a youth protest outside the venue of the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. “It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure. It should be obvious that we cannot solve the crisis with the same methods that got us into it in the first place,” she said. “The COP has turned into a PR event, where leaders are giving beautiful speeches and announcing fancy commitments and targets, while behind the curtains governments of the Global North countries are still refusing to take any drastic climate action.”
Fortune

Climate protests begin after Greta Thunberg dubs COP26 a ‘failure,’ but week one saw signs of progress

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. It’s Friday in Glasgow. Normally, that would mean the arrival of a rowdy Scottish night out, but nearly halfway through the COP26 climate conference, the start of the weekend instead marks a stock-taking of what has (and hasn’t) been achieved so far—and the kickoff for days of protests to come.
The Independent

Cop26: Counter-summit kicks off in Glasgow to oppose ‘false promises’ and inaction

A counter climate summit has kicked off in Glasgow ahead of the final week of Cop26, with activists criticising “false promises” and inaction from world leaders at the UN-led conference.The People’s Summit for Climate Justice, which is running from Sunday to Wednesday, will host around 200 sessions in-person and online. Organisers said it will “centre the voices of the most marginalised, those who are being hit hardest by climate change right now, and the people resisting and organising for change”. Jana Ahlers, the counter summit’s programme co-ordinator, said the counter-event will bring together “indigenous peoples, bus drivers, film...
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
FOX40

Frustrations grow as marchers demand faster climate action

Tens of thousands of climate activists marched Saturday through the Scottish city hosting the U.N. climate summit, physically close to the global negotiators inside but separated by a vast gulf in expectations, with frustrated marchers increasingly dismissive of the talks and demanding immediate action instead to slow global warming.
nickiswift.com

What You Don't Know About Greta Thunberg

The following article includes mentions of mental health issues and an eating disorder. No one is too small to make a difference. That's what climate activist Greta Thunberg has always maintained. Ever since the teen was first propelled to international stardom in 2018, Thunberg has inevitably been subjected to intense scrutiny. From critics questioning her perceived unconventional appearance and family background to trolls spreading baseless conspiracy theories, it's not easy being Greta. But she is so much more than the "elfin-like and earnest" climate savior that the media often depicts her as.
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
Telegraph

I refuse to be lectured on climate change by the Keystone Cop26 brigade

I have one small objection to Cop26. They forgot to put the word Keystone before it. Proceedings at the climate summit in Glasgow got off to a disastrously slapstick start. In no particular order:. A fallen tree on the West Coast main line caused chaos, preventing delegates travelling from London....
