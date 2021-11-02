Local college roundup: Oneonta men eliminated from SUNYAC tourney in shootout

MEN’S SOCCER

Oswego State 1, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Oswego State wins on penalties 5-4)

In a match that needed more than 110 minutes of play to be decided, Oswego State (5-6-5) edged SUNY Oneonta (10-3-3) in a shootout, 5-4 after a final score of 1-1.

The loss eliminated Oneonta from the SUNYAC Tournament.

The Red Dragons opened the scoring in the 27th minute when Ethan Brunell found the back of the net off an assist by Matt Howe.

Oswego State would answer in the 64th minute on a goal by Hajoon Lee.

Oneonta goalie Nate Hanna made five saves in the loss.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Utica 1, Hartwick 0

An early goal by Utica led to a 1-0 loss for the Hartwick women in Saturday’s contest.

Ro Hernandez scored the only goal of the game with just five minutes and twenty three seconds gone off an assist by Jacinta Kaminski.

Hartwick keeper Sara Staup made five saves in the loss.

Hartwick (6-5-4 overall, 4-2-2 conference) and Utica (8-7-1, 4-3-1) will meet again on Tuesday in the first round of the Empire 8 Tournament.

FOOTBALL

St. John Fisher 28,

Hartwick 7

The Hawks fell to 0-5 in conference play and 1-6 overall with a 28-7 loss to St. John Fisher on Saturday.

Justice Mansfield-Beaulieu was able to tie the game 7-7 in the third quarter with a 12-yard touchdown reception from Jason Garcia. But the Cardinals would score three touchdowns over the game’s final 18 minutes to pull away for the victory.

Garcia finished the game 17-for-35 for 147 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Justin LoBasso was his favorite target, catching eight passes for 57 yards. Mansfield-Beaulieu had four grabs for 48 yards including his touchdown.

Davien Kuinlan gained 93 rushing yards on 23 carries.

St. John Fisher’s Michael Krafty threw three touchdown passes, two of them to TySean Sizer (five catches, 85 yards).

Hartwick will host Rochester on Saturday at 1 p.m. in its final non-conference game.

VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta 3,

Hartwick 2

SUNY Oneonta 3, Baruch 0

Hartwick 3, Baruch 1

The SUNY Oneonta volleyball team closed out its season at home on Saturday by winning a pair of matches versus Baruch and Hartwick.

The Red Dragons defeated Baruch in straight sets 25-14, 25-18, 25-22. Leading the way in that match were Caitlin Christie (14 kills, two blocks), Ashlee Mazella (13 kills), Ashanti Davis (10 kills, two blocks), Kayla Rende (17 assists, two aces), Sophia Gerace (12 assists, seven digs), Carsyn Rachuta (16 digs, one ace, two assists), and Isabella Fabrizio (13 digs, two aces).

Oneonta then rallied from two sets down to defeat Harwtick 18-25, 23-25, 26-24, 29-27, 15-13.

The top performers were Mazella (15 kills, two blocks, one assist), Christie (13 kills, 13 digs), Davis (11 kills, 11 blocks), Rende (22 assists, two aces), Gerace (20 assists, 12 digs), and Rachuta (22 digs, two aces).

The two wins for the Red Dragons complete a 6-18 season.

Hartwick defeated Baruch in four sets in the contest between the two sides. No statistics were made available for that match.

FIELD HOCKEY

RPI 3, SUNY Oneonta 1

The SUNY Oneonta field hockey team wrapped up its regular season with a 3-1 loss to RPI on Saturday.

Alexa Ryan scored Oneonta’s only goal when she redirected a shot by Erin Clark. Kristy Campana and Jennifer Tumino combined to make five saves in goal.

The Red Dragons ended the regular season 3-12, while the Engineers ended 9-8.

SWIMMING

MEN: SUNY Oneonta 195.5, Brockport 98.5

WOMEN: Brockport 161, SUNY Oneonta 135

The SUNY Oneonta swim teams split their respective meets against Brockport on Saturday, with the men winning 195.5-98.5 and the women falling 161-135.

James Llewelyn was a triple winner for the Red Dragons, taking first in the 100 and 200 backstroke swims and the 200 individual medley. Billy Coddington and Kyle Copper both notched individual doubles, with Coddington winning the 50 and 200 freestyle swims and Copper taking first in the 100 and 200 butterfly.

Other winners on the men’s side included Jonathan Stanzione (1000 free), Eli Cohen (100 free), and Mason Delisio (500 free).

On the women’s side, Erin Clune was a triple winner in the 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, and 200 IM. Callie Stinson added a win in the 100 butterfly.

CROSS COUNTRY

The SUNY Oneonta men’s and women’s cross country teams finished fourth and fifth, respectively, at Saturday’s SUNYAC Championships in Cortland.

Jonthomas Bierman and John Balk Jr. were the top finishers on the men’s side in the 8K race. Bierman placed 20th while Balk Jr. finished 24th.

On the women’s side, Megan Francouer placed 13th while Elle DePhillips finished 15th in the 6K race.