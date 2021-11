The Eagles had a strong showing at the Little Rock Open Saturday wrestling different programs from across the region. Nathan Rankin won the 125-pound division with a 9-7 decision victory in the title match. Gabriel Brandenburg placed fifth in the 133-pound division. Jacob Dado placed third in the 141-pound division. Jaylen York placed third in the 149-pound division. In the 165-pound division, Johnathon Ward, Zane Sims and Joaquin Bautista finished third, fourth and fifth. Daniel Benoit was second in the 197-pound division.

