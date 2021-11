FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Downtown Franklin is gearing up for The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN 36th annual PumpkinFestTM presented by FirstBank. More than 65,000 guests attended in 2019 for the festival that stretches along Main Street and its side avenues in downtown Franklin and offers tons of festive fun for people and pets of all ages. Originally conceived to attract guests to experience the shops and ambience of downtown Franklin, PumpkinFestTM stands alongside Main Street Festival and Dickens of a Christmas as cherished annual traditions. These festivals trigger a significant economic impact for the region, as evidenced by the estimated $4.27 million dollar impact from this year’s Main Street Festival.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO