CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Alexandria to resume enforcement of vehicle registration, expired licenses

localdvm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly 21 months, the City of...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
northcoastcitizen.com

Renew license, ID, vehicle tags before end of moratorium

The Oregon law enforcement moratorium for expired vehicle registration, driver licenses and ID cards will end Dec. 31. If you need to renew, do it as soon as you can – before an expected rush at the end of the year. Starting in November, DMV will mail about 300,000 Oregon...
POLITICS
WDVM 25

Montgomery County resumes towing and booting vehicles

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In March 2020 aspects of the parking enforcement program in Montgomery County were suspended, but starting November 1st the county resumed towing and booting cars.  Drivers with more than three unresolved tickets may have a boot placed on their car. Also, cars that are “immobilized” for more than 72 hours, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wtvbam.com

Bill pending to extend vehicle registrations to two years

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A bill is pending in Lansing that would extend the time drivers could renew their registration to two years. State Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland, explained that his measure has bi-partisan support, as well as approval from the Secretary of State’s office. Johnson said that the...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alexandria#Vehicle Registration
kmvt

The changes in the licensing and registration process

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Purchasing a new car can be both exciting and for many a hectic experience. However, you may not realize what’s next before driving off the lot with that pink piece of paper in the back window. “Temporary piece of paper to put on your back...
TWIN FALLS, ID
klcc.org

Grace period is almost over for expired Oregon licenses and registrations

The grace period for renewing expired Oregon drivers licenses and vehicle registrations is coming to an end next month. The Oregon DMV closed its field offices for several months last year as part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The agency has been working since then to clear out a backlog of paperwork.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Journal-News

New law aims to increase organ donors through licenses, registrations

When Ohioans renew their driver’s license or vehicle registration, they’ll have more chances to register as organ donors, under a new law sponsored by state Rep. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield. House Bill 21 instructs the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to ask that question with all new and renewed licenses or registrations....
ADVOCACY
Plainview Daily Herald

City to resume code enforcement sweeps through November

City of Plainview Code Enforcement staff will be out checking for code violations throughout the month of November. The sweep will include neighborhoods between Quincy St. and Columbia St. from 11th to 24th Streets. Code enforcement officials will primarily focus on residential properties, though violations on commercial properties could also...
PLAINVIEW, TX
deltanews.tv

Embezzlement Charge

Another public official is in custody after an audit uncovers misuse of funds. Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Tiffany Loftin is accused of embezzling from county residents as they paid cash for trash collection. State Auditor Shad White says a demand letter for more than $11,000 was presented at...
POLITICS
hngn.com

OSHA Vaccine Mandate Affects Roughly 80 Million Workers, Includes $10K Fine, 6-Month Prison Sentence for Non-Compliance

The United States's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) implemented a new vaccine requirement that would affect businesses that have more than 100 employees, warning workers that they could face $10,000 fines and six-month prison sentences for lying about their vaccination status. On Thursday, OSHA announced the new vaccine requirements...
HEALTH
fox5dc.com

Alexandria improving 911 technology

Have you ever had to call 911 from your cell phone? Well, it’s not always a reliable way to pinpoint your exact location in an emergency. That’s why the City of Alexandria 911 call center is working with new technology called RapidDeploy Radius Plus Mapping – the first in Northern Virginia to use it.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alextimes.com

Early voting up in Alexandria

Early in-person voting is up in Alexandria over recent non-presidential election years, according to Alexandria Registrar Angie Maniglia-Turner. As of 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, 7,943 city residents had cast in-person ballots in the Virginia general election. According to Turner, 6,914 residents had cast early in-person ballots as of 5 p.m....
ALEXANDRIA, VA
whatcom-news.com

Lummi Island vehicle ferry scheduled to resume service today

LUMMI ISLAND, Wash. — Lummi Island ferry riders have been limited to passenger-only service for 2 days since Whatcom County Public Works Ferry Division officials took the Whatcom Chief out of service due to engine issues. Today, October 30th, officials announced plans to return it to service this afternoon. About...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
thezebra.org

Alexandria Election Results Certified

ALEXANDRIA, VA–As of 5am on Wednesday November 3, Just Wilson is officially Alexandria’s Mayor re-elect, Elizabeth Bennett-Parker is elected into the Virginia House of Delegates, and the new City Council is selected. All Alexandria eyes were glued to television and ears were peeled while listening for breaking news as Virginia’s...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thezebra.org

Are You Prepared for Election Day in Alexandria?

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. The last day to vote early is Oct. 30. If you plan to go to the polls, take a look at the ballot to familiarize yourself with the candidates. The city has released a helpful checklist so you can be sure you are prepared.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy